Beaumont, TX

Man Arrested on Capital Murder Charges for 1995 Rape and Murder of Former Bridesmaid

A.W. Naves

27-year-old cold case solved by modern advances in DNA technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0Ey0_0dnWgSVP00
Mary Catherine Edwards(Photo: Beaumont Enterprise)

31-year-old Mary Catherine Edwards lived in Beaumont, Texas. She was a well-loved second-grade teacher at Price Elementary School with many friends and a family with whom she remained close.

Edwards was seen leaving work on the evening of Friday, Jan. 13, 1995, at around 5 p.m. According to a report in The Chronicle, she went home, walked her dog as she usually did in the evenings, and poured herself a glass of wine to sip while she called her boyfriend. It is believed that it was the last call she made.

On January 14, 1995, her parents grew concerned that she had not responded to their phone calls and went to her townhouse to check on her. According to a Department of Public Safety press release issued at the time, her father, Lum Edwards, went upstairs and made a gruesome discovery.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the bathtub’s shower curtain had been ripped down. Edwards was leaning over the tub with her head submerged in the water and her legs still out on the floor according to the probable cause affidavit in the case. An autopsy revealed over three dozen injuries to her body consistent with a violent struggle, including finger-shaped bruises on her hips. In her bedroom, the covers had been ripped from her bed.

According to reports in the Beaumont Enterprise, DNA technology was in its infancy in 1995, so while DNA was collected, police were unable to make a match through the existing CODIS database. Even as late as 2006, they were coming up empty-handed. In 2014, when Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham took office, he made the murder of Edwards a top priority.

“The very first day I was sworn in as district attorney, I called [Beaumont Police Chief James] Singletary and asked him to put some people on the Edwards case, because it was such a terrible set of facts. I really wanted to find a way to solve that case.” — Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham

The efforts of Wortham and his department finally paid off. Over 26 years after the discovery of Edward’s murder an arrest was finally made in the cold case. 61-year-old Clayton Bernard Foreman, an unemployed bill collector who had been working as an Uber driver, was charged with the rape and murder of Edwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18o7qn_0dnWgSVP00
Clayton Bernard Foreman(Photo: Texas Rangers)

Foreman and Edwards both graduated from Forest Park High School, according to information the police disclosed to News 4 San Antonio. Though they weren’t close friends, they were acquainted on a casual level. Edwards was even a bridesmaid at the marriage of Foreman and his first wife in 1982.

Other classmates told Fox29 that Foreman helped arrange class reunions in past years and was in attendance at the one in 2018, where he had organized the tributes to deceased classmates. They described him as a thoughtful person who they would have never suspected of committing such a horrible crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FTI5_0dnWgSVP00
Senior portraits of Foreman and Edwards(Photo: Facebook)

Students remember Edwards fondly. According to a report from Boston25, her identical twin sister, Allison Brocato, was also a teacher in Beaumont. According to the Houston Chronicle, Edwards used to tell her students each fall:

“If you see another one of me walking around somewhere and she doesn’t speak to you, don’t get your feelings hurt. It’s probably my sister.” - Mary Catherine Edwards, speaking to students

Like so many cases in recent years, new advances in DNA technology were responsible for the break in the case. According to KJAS-TV, a probable cause affidavit shows that the testing of DNA taken from evidence gathered in 1995 is what led police to suspect Foreman. Though the DNA from the original case had degraded over time, a small amount was recovered from the remaining evidence by Othram, the lab processing the evidence.

Armed with the new DNA evidence Othram was able to provide, investigators began exploring genetic genealogy in April 2020. They entered the data into GEDmatch, a database used by law enforcement to trace DNA familial connections. This led them to distant cousins on both paternal and maternal sides of Foreman and eventually, to him and his brother. The brother had no criminal history, but Foreman did.

With Foreman’s former connection to Edwards, he became their prime suspect. After collecting articles of trash at Foreman’s home, they tested them for DNA and found it to be a match for the DNA recovered from Edward’s body and other items in her apartment, but that’s not all.

According to KJAS.com, The murder of Edwards was very similar to the 1981 rape of one of Foreman's former classmates. Foreman had met up with the woman while she was stranded at a gas station and offered her a ride. Instead of taking her home, he drove her to a secluded spot, held a knife to her throat, and tied her up with a belt before raping her in his car. In both cases, there was evidence that Foreman may have presented himself as law enforcement and used police tools. Foreman had pleaded guilty to that crime but was only sentenced to three years of probation.

Foreman was arrested in the Edwards cold case on April 29, 2021, in Franklin County, Ohio, and extradited to Texas to face charges, despite his attempts to fight the transfer. In September 2021, Foreman was indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges. He will stand trial for the rape and murder of Mary Catherine Edwards later this year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# true crime# murder# cold case# beaumont texas

Comments / 6

Published by

Freelance Writer. Author. Alabamian. I write about true crimes, unsolved cases, and macabre mysteries.

N/A
621 followers

More from A.W. Naves

Fairfax County, VA

Man Arrested in Virginia Shopping Cart Killer Investigation

Shopping cart located at the crime scene(Photo: Fairfax Police Dept.) In a December 2021 press conference, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said that a man named Anthony Robinson is suspected of killing at least four women in Virginia. Robinson had been charged with two of the deaths in November 2021, but police now believe he may be responsible for the deaths of two other women in Virginia and possibly a fifth murder in Washington, D.C.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntsville, AL

Alabama Police Officer Fired After Being Charged for the Murder of His Pregnant Girlfriend

Additional charges under Brody’s Law may be filed against David McCoy for the fatal shooting of Courtney Spraggins and their unborn child. Courtney Spraggins(Photo: Walter Family)

Read full story
16 comments
Lexington County, SC

North Carolina Sex Offender Charged in 1986 Abduction of 4-Year-Old Jessica Suzanne Gutierrez

Thomas E. McDowell to stand trial for burglary, kidnapping, and murder in 35-year-old cold case. Jessica Suzanne Gutierrez(Photo: The Charley Project) It was the summer of 1986. 4-year-old Jessica Suzanne Gutierrez lived in a Lexington, South Carolina mobile home with her mother and the two sisters with whom she shared a bedroom. On the night of June 5, Jessica and her sisters had been put to bed for the night and were already asleep.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Couple Murdered 40 Years Ago Identified but Their Baby Girl Remains Missing

Tina, Dean and Hollie Clouse(Photo: Clouse family/Facebook) When Harold Dean Clouse left his childhood home in New Smyrna, Florida to build houses in Houston, Texas, with his wife and infant daughter, it seemed that only good things were in store for him. According to his mother, Donna Casasanta, her son — who she calls “Junior” — was a good student who loved to take care of people.

Read full story
Manchester, NH

7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery Last Seen in New Hampshire in 2019 But Not Reported Missing Until December 2021

Harmony Montgomery at 5 years old(Photo: Manchester Police Department) According to Chief Allen Aldenberg with the Manchester Police Department, 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has been missing since 2019, but a missing persons report has only recently been filed in her disappearance. Police are now seeking help from the public in locating her.

Read full story
1 comments

Man Charged in 1976 Cold Case Murder of a World War I Veteran

George Seitz in WWI Uniform(Photo: Queens DA) In March 2019, a woman told police that when she was 11 years old, she had witnessed her mother’s boyfriend dismembering and burying a body in their Queens, New York backyard. Investigators employed cadaver dogs to go over the property where she had lived as a girl and discovered partial human remains buried beneath concrete. While the body was not intact, they were able to recover a pelvis and a torso. The body had been cut at the neck, shoulders, and hips.

Read full story
22 comments
Ephraim, UT

College Student Madelyn Allen Found Naked and Covered in Coal

Madelyn Allen(Photo: Facebook) On Monday, December 13, 2021,19-year-old college student Madelyn Allen disappeared. Madelyn hadn’t been seen since she left her dorm at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah that evening just before 9:30 pm.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Arrest Made in 43 Year Old Cold Case Rape and Murder of Marissa Harvey

Marissa Harvey(San Francisco Police Department) On March 28, 1978, the lifeless body of 15-year-old Marissa Rolf Harvey was discovered in a public park. She had been raped and strangled to death, but it would take over four decades to finally determine who took this teenager’s life.

Read full story
1 comments
East Lansing, MI

Where is Brendan Santo? Search Continues for Teen Missing from MSU Campus

Brendan Santo(Photo: Santo family) 18-year-old Brendan Santo went missing just before midnight on October 29, 2021, in East Lansing, MI. The Grand Valley State University freshman was on a weekend visit with friends at Michigan State University (MSU) to attend the football game between MSU and the University of Michigan (UM) taking place on October 30.

Read full story
3 comments
Spring, TX

Where is Kristen Galvan? Suspected Teenage Victim of Sex Trafficking Still Missing Almost Two Years Later

Kristen Galvan(Family of Kristen Galvan) Kristen Marie Galvan left her home in Spring, Texas with her family to spend New Year’s Day 2020 with her grandmother in the Woodlands. When the family went out together that night, Kristen chose to stay back with her grandfather. After a while, he realized that she was gone. The next day, she was reported missing by her mother. Kristen was just a few months shy of her sixteenth birthday.

Read full story
Evansville, IN

Dawnita Wilkerson Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances

Dawnita Wilkerson(Photo: FBI) Dawnita Wilkerson was concerned for her safety and seems to have, had good reason to be afraid. In the days before she vanished, she had sent messages to her family with the names of two men. One of the men was someone she had dated off and on for years. He had been sending her threatening messages. He has not been publicly identified by police, as he is not currently a suspect in her disappearance. The other was a member of his family.

Read full story
41 comments
Arizona State

Vanished - Where is Randy Parscale Jr.?

Randy Parscale at time of disappearance(The Charley Project) On April 7, 1979, 10-year-old Randy Doyle Parscale Jr. was out hiking with family members in Peppersauce Canyon, located in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Oracle, Arizona. While his grandfather and two brothers move along the path, Randy rushed up ahead of them and vanished from sight.

Read full story
Breaux Bridge, LA

Vanished From Her Home - Where is Keshia Sylvester?

Keshia Sylvester(Photo Credit: Facebook) Keshia D. Sylvester has been missing from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana since September 22, 2017. According to The Charley Project, she disappeared from her home, leaving her purse and cell phone behind. The spaghetti she’d prepared for dinner was still on the stove.

Read full story
3 comments

Missing Since 2019 - Have You Seen Rashell Hammond?

Rashell Hammond(Photo: NamUs) Rashell Elizabeth Hammond went missing on August 15, 2019. According to NamUs, she was last seen leaving her home in Mosca, Colorado. Rashell left without any of her personal belongings, including her phone, identification, and her medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Despite the fact that she owned a car, she left on foot. Even her dog was left behind as she disappeared down the street.

Read full story
1 comments

Ted Kampf's Remains Identified After 40 Years but His Killer Remains Unknown

Aerial view where Kampf's truck was recovered(Photo: RCMP) On July 6, 1981, 46-year-old Theodore Frederick Kampf left his home in Oaklyn, New Jersey to head out for some vacation time in Canada. According to The Charley Project, Kampf called his family along the way, his last phone call coming on July 13 when he called to say he was in Mount Vernon, Washington, and about to cross into Canada. After that, he was never heard from again.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Little Boy Lost — Where is Tyson Jones?

It is never easy to lose a child, but Diane Gardner has lost both a child and a grandchild. After Gardner’s daughter, Kristi Gardner, committed suicide last year, her grief was compounded by learning that her 3-year-old grandson, Tyson Jones, was also missing. Though Gardner had been concerned about not having seen him since Kristi moved out of her home and in with a friend in 2017, it must have come as quite a shock to know he wasn’t with his mother and perhaps hadn’t been for some time.

Read full story
2 comments
Rome, GA

Kevin Bradshaw — Missing from Rome, GA since September 10, 2021

On September 10, 2021, at around 9:30 p.m., James Kevin Bradshaw’s sister dropped him off behind a friend’s house on South McLin Street in South Rome, Georgia. No one has heard from him since. Per my discussion with his sister and mother, security cameras in the area had already been taped over by the time they could be retrieved from store owners for examination, and no one has seen or talked to him.

Read full story
9 comments
Spokane, WA

Camp Fire Girl Rape and Strangulation Cold Case Solved After 62 Years

In March 1959, nine-year-old Candy Rogers went out to sell mints for the Camp Fire Girls in her Spokane, Washington neighborhood. She never returned. Weeks later, her body was found in nearby woods. For 62 years, her killer’s identity has been a mystery. Now, we finally have answers.

Read full story
25 comments

Cities Across the U.S. Offering Huge Incentives to Remote Workers

There has never been a better time to become a digital nomad. Many businesses are catching up to what those of us who have been working online for some time already knew. They are learning that they really don’t have to have everyone come into an office. They can have meetings on Zoom. People can do their work at home just as effectively.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy