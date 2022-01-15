North Carolina Sex Offender Charged in 1986 Abduction of 4-Year-Old Jessica Suzanne Gutierrez

A.W. Naves

Thomas E. McDowell to stand trial for burglary, kidnapping, and murder in 35-year-old cold case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYyAM_0dlKXkTG00
Jessica Suzanne Gutierrez(Photo: The Charley Project)

It was the summer of 1986. 4-year-old Jessica Suzanne Gutierrez lived in a Lexington, South Carolina mobile home with her mother and the two sisters with whom she shared a bedroom. On the night of June 5, Jessica and her sisters had been put to bed for the night and were already asleep.

At some point between 11:30 pm and 9:00 am the following morning, an intruder removed the screen and curtains from a living room window and entered the home. This person then took Jessica from her bedroom and exited through the front door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZIpb_0dlKXkTG00
Gutierrez family mobile home(Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

When Jessica’s mother went to get the girls up the following morning, she discovered Jessica was missing. Six-year-old Rebecca, Jessica’s older sister, told her mother that “the man with the magic hat and the beard” had taken her. The other children were asked if they knew where Jessica was and told their mother that they did not. Other family members were called over to look for Jessica and after finding no trace of her, the police were called.

Jessica has never been found.

Rebecca, now 42 years old, said she still recalls waking to see the man pick Jessica up out of her bed and take her away. She said that Jessica never woke up during her abduction and that she had been too scared to tell anyone until the following morning after her mother found that Jessica was gone.

Several days before the abduction, Jessica’s mother, Debra, had broken off a relationship with her live-in boyfriend due to his excessive drinking and possessive nature. She told him to leave the house and he had complied, but she feared he might have returned to take Jessica. He insisted to the police that he had no part in the abduction and no knowledge of Jessica’s whereabouts.

Police questioned the man several times, but there was no evidence that he was involved, so he was never charged. Likewise, Jessica’s father was ruled out. He had moved to the other side of the country after his divorce from Jessica’s mother and was found to be present at his home in California during Jessica’s abduction.

Instead, there was another suspect that drew the attention of the police. 27-year-old Thomas Eric McDowell was a friend of the family and had done time in North Carolina for rape. Jessica’s mother told the police that she cleaned the windows every night. She had cleaned the living room window that night and the single fingerprint forensic investigators found on it belonged to him.

The following year, McDowell was sent to prison for ten years on a rape charge and told a cellmate that he had kidnapped a girl in Lexington County. He said he had buried her body in a landfill there. He also mentioned that he was wearing a tall cowboy hat at the time of the abduction.

His cellmate told the authorities about his confession and detectives questioned him about the claims he had made. He told them that he would confess if they provided him with immunity from prosecution for the crime, but they declined his request. Without a deal from them, he refused to talk to them any further about it.

Despite the cold case being reviewed in 2008 and 2015, no progress was made in catching the culprit who took Jessica from her home in the middle of the night. However, a review of the case was conducted in September 2021 by FBI special agents from ten FBI field offices, members of the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team, and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Sheriff Koon said that agents from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division helped review original investigation reports and interviewed more than 125 potential witnesses. He says that agents reviewed over 3500 pages of case files and praised their efforts.

Now, over 35 years after Jessica was taken, police have arrested McDowell and charged him with murder, kidnapping, and first-degree burglary in connection with Jessica’s disappearance. McDowell, now 61 years old, was taken into custody on January 6, 2022, at his home in Wake Forest, North Carolina by officers with the Wake Forest Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxXdF_0dlKXkTG00
Home where McDowell was arrested(Photo: Google, 2019)

McDowell is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to Wake County inmate records. At a preliminary hearing held on January 7, the judge ruled that McDowell would continue to be held without bond until he is extradited to South Carolina where he will stand trial.

Though not much of the evidence that police now have against McDowell has been released to the public, Sheriff Koon has confirmed that Jessica’s body has still not been found. His statements indicate that new information in the case is what has allowed detectives to finally make an arrest in the case.

There is no doubt that the months ahead will reveal more about this case as McDowell stands trial for his alleged crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLk66_0dlKXkTG00
Thomas E. McDowell(Photo: Wake County Detention Center)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# true crime# cold case# north carolina# south carolina

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance Writer. Author. Alabamian. I write about true crimes, unsolved cases, and macabre mysteries.

N/A
604 followers

More from A.W. Naves

Fairfax County, VA

Man Arrested in Virginia Shopping Cart Killer Investigation

Shopping cart located at the crime scene(Photo: Fairfax Police Dept.) In a December 2021 press conference, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said that a man named Anthony Robinson is suspected of killing at least four women in Virginia. Robinson had been charged with two of the deaths in November 2021, but police now believe he may be responsible for the deaths of two other women in Virginia and possibly a fifth murder in Washington, D.C.

Read full story
1 comments
Beaumont, TX

Man Arrested on Capital Murder Charges for 1995 Rape and Murder of Former Bridesmaid

27-year-old cold case solved by modern advances in DNA technology. Mary Catherine Edwards(Photo: Beaumont Enterprise) 31-year-old Mary Catherine Edwards lived in Beaumont, Texas. She was a well-loved second-grade teacher at Price Elementary School with many friends and a family with whom she remained close.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntsville, AL

Alabama Police Officer Fired After Being Charged for the Murder of His Pregnant Girlfriend

Additional charges under Brody’s Law may be filed against David McCoy for the fatal shooting of Courtney Spraggins and their unborn child. Courtney Spraggins(Photo: Walter Family)

Read full story
16 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Couple Murdered 40 Years Ago Identified but Their Baby Girl Remains Missing

Tina, Dean and Hollie Clouse(Photo: Clouse family/Facebook) When Harold Dean Clouse left his childhood home in New Smyrna, Florida to build houses in Houston, Texas, with his wife and infant daughter, it seemed that only good things were in store for him. According to his mother, Donna Casasanta, her son — who she calls “Junior” — was a good student who loved to take care of people.

Read full story
Manchester, NH

7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery Last Seen in New Hampshire in 2019 But Not Reported Missing Until December 2021

Harmony Montgomery at 5 years old(Photo: Manchester Police Department) According to Chief Allen Aldenberg with the Manchester Police Department, 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has been missing since 2019, but a missing persons report has only recently been filed in her disappearance. Police are now seeking help from the public in locating her.

Read full story
1 comments

Man Charged in 1976 Cold Case Murder of a World War I Veteran

George Seitz in WWI Uniform(Photo: Queens DA) In March 2019, a woman told police that when she was 11 years old, she had witnessed her mother’s boyfriend dismembering and burying a body in their Queens, New York backyard. Investigators employed cadaver dogs to go over the property where she had lived as a girl and discovered partial human remains buried beneath concrete. While the body was not intact, they were able to recover a pelvis and a torso. The body had been cut at the neck, shoulders, and hips.

Read full story
22 comments
Ephraim, UT

College Student Madelyn Allen Found Naked and Covered in Coal

Madelyn Allen(Photo: Facebook) On Monday, December 13, 2021,19-year-old college student Madelyn Allen disappeared. Madelyn hadn’t been seen since she left her dorm at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah that evening just before 9:30 pm.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Arrest Made in 43 Year Old Cold Case Rape and Murder of Marissa Harvey

Marissa Harvey(San Francisco Police Department) On March 28, 1978, the lifeless body of 15-year-old Marissa Rolf Harvey was discovered in a public park. She had been raped and strangled to death, but it would take over four decades to finally determine who took this teenager’s life.

Read full story
1 comments
East Lansing, MI

Where is Brendan Santo? Search Continues for Teen Missing from MSU Campus

Brendan Santo(Photo: Santo family) 18-year-old Brendan Santo went missing just before midnight on October 29, 2021, in East Lansing, MI. The Grand Valley State University freshman was on a weekend visit with friends at Michigan State University (MSU) to attend the football game between MSU and the University of Michigan (UM) taking place on October 30.

Read full story
3 comments
Spring, TX

Where is Kristen Galvan? Suspected Teenage Victim of Sex Trafficking Still Missing Almost Two Years Later

Kristen Galvan(Family of Kristen Galvan) Kristen Marie Galvan left her home in Spring, Texas with her family to spend New Year’s Day 2020 with her grandmother in the Woodlands. When the family went out together that night, Kristen chose to stay back with her grandfather. After a while, he realized that she was gone. The next day, she was reported missing by her mother. Kristen was just a few months shy of her sixteenth birthday.

Read full story
Evansville, IN

Dawnita Wilkerson Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances

Dawnita Wilkerson(Photo: FBI) Dawnita Wilkerson was concerned for her safety and seems to have, had good reason to be afraid. In the days before she vanished, she had sent messages to her family with the names of two men. One of the men was someone she had dated off and on for years. He had been sending her threatening messages. He has not been publicly identified by police, as he is not currently a suspect in her disappearance. The other was a member of his family.

Read full story
41 comments
Arizona State

Vanished - Where is Randy Parscale Jr.?

Randy Parscale at time of disappearance(The Charley Project) On April 7, 1979, 10-year-old Randy Doyle Parscale Jr. was out hiking with family members in Peppersauce Canyon, located in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Oracle, Arizona. While his grandfather and two brothers move along the path, Randy rushed up ahead of them and vanished from sight.

Read full story
Breaux Bridge, LA

Vanished From Her Home - Where is Keshia Sylvester?

Keshia Sylvester(Photo Credit: Facebook) Keshia D. Sylvester has been missing from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana since September 22, 2017. According to The Charley Project, she disappeared from her home, leaving her purse and cell phone behind. The spaghetti she’d prepared for dinner was still on the stove.

Read full story
3 comments

Missing Since 2019 - Have You Seen Rashell Hammond?

Rashell Hammond(Photo: NamUs) Rashell Elizabeth Hammond went missing on August 15, 2019. According to NamUs, she was last seen leaving her home in Mosca, Colorado. Rashell left without any of her personal belongings, including her phone, identification, and her medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Despite the fact that she owned a car, she left on foot. Even her dog was left behind as she disappeared down the street.

Read full story
1 comments

Ted Kampf's Remains Identified After 40 Years but His Killer Remains Unknown

Aerial view where Kampf's truck was recovered(Photo: RCMP) On July 6, 1981, 46-year-old Theodore Frederick Kampf left his home in Oaklyn, New Jersey to head out for some vacation time in Canada. According to The Charley Project, Kampf called his family along the way, his last phone call coming on July 13 when he called to say he was in Mount Vernon, Washington, and about to cross into Canada. After that, he was never heard from again.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Little Boy Lost — Where is Tyson Jones?

It is never easy to lose a child, but Diane Gardner has lost both a child and a grandchild. After Gardner’s daughter, Kristi Gardner, committed suicide last year, her grief was compounded by learning that her 3-year-old grandson, Tyson Jones, was also missing. Though Gardner had been concerned about not having seen him since Kristi moved out of her home and in with a friend in 2017, it must have come as quite a shock to know he wasn’t with his mother and perhaps hadn’t been for some time.

Read full story
2 comments
Rome, GA

Kevin Bradshaw — Missing from Rome, GA since September 10, 2021

On September 10, 2021, at around 9:30 p.m., James Kevin Bradshaw’s sister dropped him off behind a friend’s house on South McLin Street in South Rome, Georgia. No one has heard from him since. Per my discussion with his sister and mother, security cameras in the area had already been taped over by the time they could be retrieved from store owners for examination, and no one has seen or talked to him.

Read full story
9 comments
Spokane, WA

Camp Fire Girl Rape and Strangulation Cold Case Solved After 62 Years

In March 1959, nine-year-old Candy Rogers went out to sell mints for the Camp Fire Girls in her Spokane, Washington neighborhood. She never returned. Weeks later, her body was found in nearby woods. For 62 years, her killer’s identity has been a mystery. Now, we finally have answers.

Read full story
25 comments

Cities Across the U.S. Offering Huge Incentives to Remote Workers

There has never been a better time to become a digital nomad. Many businesses are catching up to what those of us who have been working online for some time already knew. They are learning that they really don’t have to have everyone come into an office. They can have meetings on Zoom. People can do their work at home just as effectively.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy