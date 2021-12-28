Ephraim, UT

College Student Madelyn Allen Found Naked and Covered in Coal

A.W. Naves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBzEB_0dXLTASP00
Madelyn Allen(Photo: Facebook)

On Monday, December 13, 2021,19-year-old college student Madelyn Allen disappeared. Madelyn hadn’t been seen since she left her dorm at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah that evening just before 9:30 pm.

Five days later, she was found alive in the basement of 39-year-old Brent Neil Brown’s house in Wayne County.

Madelyn says she met Brown in a group chat on KIK geared toward BDSM interests according to the probable cause affidavit filed with the court. She agreed to meet with him, and they decided that Brown would pick her up on December 13, 2021. According to police, he picked her up and drove her 87 miles away to his parents’ home.

Madelyn can be seen on security footage leaving her dorm that Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSHRS_0dXLTASP00
Security footage of Madelyn leaving her dorm(Photo: Snow College)

The following day, her roommates reported her missing after she still hadn’t returned, and her family was notified.

According to legal filings, the visit between Madelyn and her alleged attacker became violent and nonconsensual over the course of the days that followed. She claims that he took her phone and only allowed her to text her family one time on December 14. She sent her parents a message that just said, “I love you.” They got in touch with the phone carrier and discovered the phone had pinged at a location about 90 miles away and then contacted police with that information.

Court filings say that Madelyn claims Brown tied her up while he was at work, tossed out her cell phone when he discovered she had been reported missing, and took her wallet. She says he threatened her, saying that if she left or told anyone about him, he would go after her family. He is accused of raping her several times daily, according to The Sun.

Per KSL-TV, Brown admitted to tying Madelyn up, taking her phone, and threatening her family. However, he contends that it was just part of a sexual role-playing game per The Daily Mail. Detectives on the case say differently. Their affidavit says that Madelyn told police she had not wanted to have sex with Brown but was afraid to leave because of the threats against her family.

Madelyn said that Brown told her he had mailed her phone to the southern border of Arizona so that police had stopped looking for her. It was a lie. A law enforcement team made up of local, state, and federal branches were soon actively searching for her in a town called Loa. It didn’t take long to search the small town of only 500 or so residents.

Police said they spotted a person with light hair and a small build in a basement on Main Street that they felt might be Madelyn. Brown opened the door for police but told them no one was in the home other than him and wouldn’t allow them to search without permission from his parents, who were the legal owners of his home. Permission was requested and granted by the parents and a search of the home commenced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD9GY_0dXLTASP00
Home where Madelyn was found(Photo: Google)

ABC4 reported that officers discovered Madelyn’s college ID, a gun laying in an open suitcase, and women’s clothing that could belong to Madelyn. Brown was arrested and searched, revealing that he was carrying three knives on his person.

Affidavits filed with the court show that state police next searched the basement, where they discovered Madelyn in a basement coal storage room. She was naked and completely covered in coal. After being taken to the hospital for medical assistance, Madelyn was finally able to see her family.

A statement from Madelyn’s father, Jonathan Allen, was published in The Salt Lake Tribune:

“We got the phone call and [the police chief] said, ‘I have her.’ We dropped to our knees. We were so grateful, elated. We couldn’t describe the feelings that we had as we embraced each other.”

Also according to The Salt Lake Tribune, her mother, Taunya Allen, had this to say:

“We are so excited to have our Madelyn home. We love her so much and she has been such a light and joy in our lives. We are so grateful that we can continue our lives together with her.”

In the wake of Madelyn’s ordeal, Snow College President Bradley Cook took the opportunity to remind students about the dangers young people face online. He reminded them that they must be careful and “vigilant about those kinds of interactions.”

A vigil was held on December 19, 2021, to celebrate the safe return of Madelyn.

The Heavy reports that Brown expressed conservative views that include right-wing propaganda on his Facebook page where he regularly expressed support for Donald J. Trump, gun rights, and law enforcement but railed against immigrants and covid mandates, among other things. Ironically, he also shared a post about human trafficking about a month before he allegedly kidnapped Madelyn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEOsU_0dXLTASP00
Photo shared by Brown on Facebook(Photo: Facebook)

According to The Sun, Brown is currently in jail awaiting trial on the charges of obstruction of justice, aggravated kidnapping, rape, and object rape. In his initial court appearance, Brown asked the judge to release him on bail so he could spend the holidays with his kids. 

The judge cited multiple warrants, at least one of which is a felony warrant, in other counties and his posing a danger to the community as reasons for denying his bail request. His next court appearance will be on January 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, Madelyn was able to spend Christmas with her family and has already begun the healing process after her ordeal.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# true crime# sex trafficking# human trafficking# utah

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance Writer. Author. Alabamian. I write about true crimes, unsolved cases, and macabre mysteries.

Athens, AL
468 followers

More from A.W. Naves

Man Charged in 1976 Cold Case Murder of a World War I Veteran

George Seitz in WWI Uniform(Photo: Queens DA) In March 2019, a woman told police that when she was 11 years old, she had witnessed her mother’s boyfriend dismembering and burying a body in their Queens, New York backyard. Investigators employed cadaver dogs to go over the property where she had lived as a girl and discovered partial human remains buried beneath concrete. While the body was not intact, they were able to recover a pelvis and a torso. The body had been cut at the neck, shoulders, and hips.

Read full story
22 comments
San Francisco, CA

Arrest Made in 43 Year Old Cold Case Rape and Murder of Marissa Harvey

Marissa Harvey(San Francisco Police Department) On March 28, 1978, the lifeless body of 15-year-old Marissa Rolf Harvey was discovered in a public park. She had been raped and strangled to death, but it would take over four decades to finally determine who took this teenager’s life.

Read full story
1 comments
East Lansing, MI

Where is Brendan Santo? Search Continues for Teen Missing from MSU Campus

Brendan Santo(Photo: Santo family) 18-year-old Brendan Santo went missing just before midnight on October 29, 2021, in East Lansing, MI. The Grand Valley State University freshman was on a weekend visit with friends at Michigan State University (MSU) to attend the football game between MSU and the University of Michigan (UM) taking place on October 30.

Read full story
3 comments
Spring, TX

Where is Kristen Galvan? Suspected Teenage Victim of Sex Trafficking Still Missing Almost Two Years Later

Kristen Galvan(Family of Kristen Galvan) Kristen Marie Galvan left her home in Spring, Texas with her family to spend New Year’s Day 2020 with her grandmother in the Woodlands. When the family went out together that night, Kristen chose to stay back with her grandfather. After a while, he realized that she was gone. The next day, she was reported missing by her mother. Kristen was just a few months shy of her sixteenth birthday.

Read full story
Evansville, IN

Dawnita Wilkerson Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances

Dawnita Wilkerson(Photo: FBI) Dawnita Wilkerson was concerned for her safety and seems to have, had good reason to be afraid. In the days before she vanished, she had sent messages to her family with the names of two men. One of the men was someone she had dated off and on for years. He had been sending her threatening messages. He has not been publicly identified by police, as he is not currently a suspect in her disappearance. The other was a member of his family.

Read full story
41 comments
Arizona State

Vanished - Where is Randy Parscale Jr.?

Randy Parscale at time of disappearance(The Charley Project) On April 7, 1979, 10-year-old Randy Doyle Parscale Jr. was out hiking with family members in Peppersauce Canyon, located in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Oracle, Arizona. While his grandfather and two brothers move along the path, Randy rushed up ahead of them and vanished from sight.

Read full story
Breaux Bridge, LA

Vanished From Her Home - Where is Keshia Sylvester?

Keshia Sylvester(Photo Credit: Facebook) Keshia D. Sylvester has been missing from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana since September 22, 2017. According to The Charley Project, she disappeared from her home, leaving her purse and cell phone behind. The spaghetti she’d prepared for dinner was still on the stove.

Read full story
3 comments

Missing Since 2019 - Have You Seen Rashell Hammond?

Rashell Hammond(Photo: NamUs) Rashell Elizabeth Hammond went missing on August 15, 2019. According to NamUs, she was last seen leaving her home in Mosca, Colorado. Rashell left without any of her personal belongings, including her phone, identification, and her medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Despite the fact that she owned a car, she left on foot. Even her dog was left behind as she disappeared down the street.

Read full story
1 comments

Ted Kampf's Remains Identified After 40 Years but His Killer Remains Unknown

Aerial view where Kampf's truck was recovered(Photo: RCMP) On July 6, 1981, 46-year-old Theodore Frederick Kampf left his home in Oaklyn, New Jersey to head out for some vacation time in Canada. According to The Charley Project, Kampf called his family along the way, his last phone call coming on July 13 when he called to say he was in Mount Vernon, Washington, and about to cross into Canada. After that, he was never heard from again.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Little Boy Lost — Where is Tyson Jones?

It is never easy to lose a child, but Diane Gardner has lost both a child and a grandchild. After Gardner’s daughter, Kristi Gardner, committed suicide last year, her grief was compounded by learning that her 3-year-old grandson, Tyson Jones, was also missing. Though Gardner had been concerned about not having seen him since Kristi moved out of her home and in with a friend in 2017, it must have come as quite a shock to know he wasn’t with his mother and perhaps hadn’t been for some time.

Read full story
2 comments
Rome, GA

Kevin Bradshaw — Missing from Rome, GA since September 10, 2021

On September 10, 2021, at around 9:30 p.m., James Kevin Bradshaw’s sister dropped him off behind a friend’s house on South McLin Street in South Rome, Georgia. No one has heard from him since. Per my discussion with his sister and mother, security cameras in the area had already been taped over by the time they could be retrieved from store owners for examination, and no one has seen or talked to him.

Read full story
9 comments
Spokane, WA

Camp Fire Girl Rape and Strangulation Cold Case Solved After 62 Years

In March 1959, nine-year-old Candy Rogers went out to sell mints for the Camp Fire Girls in her Spokane, Washington neighborhood. She never returned. Weeks later, her body was found in nearby woods. For 62 years, her killer’s identity has been a mystery. Now, we finally have answers.

Read full story
25 comments

Cities Across the U.S. Offering Huge Incentives to Remote Workers

There has never been a better time to become a digital nomad. Many businesses are catching up to what those of us who have been working online for some time already knew. They are learning that they really don’t have to have everyone come into an office. They can have meetings on Zoom. People can do their work at home just as effectively.

Read full story
Alabama State

Vehicle of Missing Student and Partial Remains Found in Creek After 45 Years

Kyle Clinkscale and his 1974 Pinto recovered from creek(Troup County Sheriff's Office) On January 27, 1976, Kyle Clinkscales completed his shift at the Moose Club, a bar in LaGrange, Georgia. He went out to his car, intent on making the 35-mile drive from his job in his hometown to Auburn University in Alabama. He never arrived at his destination.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy