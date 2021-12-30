Man Charged in 1976 Cold Case Murder of a World War I Veteran

George Seitz in WWI Uniform (Photo: Queens DA)

In March 2019, a woman told police that when she was 11 years old, she had witnessed her mother’s boyfriend dismembering and burying a body in their Queens, New York backyard. Investigators employed cadaver dogs to go over the property where she had lived as a girl and discovered partial human remains buried beneath concrete. While the body was not intact, they were able to recover a pelvis and a torso. The body had been cut at the neck, shoulders, and hips.

Forensics team recovers remains of George Seitz (Photo: Queens DA)

According to a New York Post article, attempts to identify the remains were, at first, fruitless but that changed in February 2021 when a private lab utilized advanced testing to link the remains to a genealogical profile that led to the identity of the victim.

A more involved examination of the DNA concluded that the remains belonged to George Clarence Seitz, an 81-year-old man who went missing about 45 years ago. Authorities indicated that Seitz had disappeared on December 10, 1976. He was originally believed to have left his home and been on his way to get a haircut when he vanished.

After an identification was made by the lab, the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Queens District Attorney’s Office investigated further, reviewing the original evidence in the case, new evidence, interviewing witnesses, and searching records in five separate states. Their efforts finally paid off, leading them to a 74-year-old man named Martin Motta. Motta and his brother had owned the barbershop a few blocks from Seitz’s home. It has long since closed.

According to NYPD Deputy Chief Jerry O’Sullivan, investigators believe Motta murdered Seitz once he arrived at the barbershop and robbed him. Seitz regularly carried a great deal of cash and is believed to have done so on the day he was killed, according to Dan Saunders of the Queens District Attorney’s Major Crimes Division. Saunders said that Seitz “was killed, dismembered and the remains buried shortly thereafter.”

“The officers of the NYPD’s Detective Bureau, its Homicide and Cold Case squads, and its highly trained forensic units, never forget and never give up.” — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea

In November 2021, Motta was arrested, arraigned, and indicted by a grand jury for the murder, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. He will face 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

“After 45 years, the alleged killer of a WWI Veteran is being held accountable and brought to justice. We hope the identification of the remains and the indictment in this case will begin to bring peace and closure to his loved ones.” — District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement to the press