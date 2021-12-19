East Lansing, MI

Where is Brendan Santo? Search Continues for Teen Missing from MSU Campus

A.W. Naves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZmyG_0dQzuy3F00
Brendan Santo(Photo: Santo family)

18-year-old Brendan Santo went missing just before midnight on October 29, 2021, in East Lansing, MI. The Grand Valley State University freshman was on a weekend visit with friends at Michigan State University (MSU) to attend the football game between MSU and the University of Michigan (UM) taking place on October 30.

According to MSU police, Brendan was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall alone. His mobile phone was last active on Beal Street near Michigan Avenue. It is believed that he was returning to the Brody neighborhood where he was staying with friends.

At around 11 pm, Brendan sent a Snapchat message to a friend saying that he didn’t know where he was. There were no operative cameras in the area, so it is unknown what his location was at the time of the message or which way he was headed and there were no further communications from him. Brendan never arrived back at this friend’s place. They thought he might have fallen asleep in his car but after not finding him there the next day, they reported him missing.

According to information on the Facebook page set up by his family, there has been no financial activity on his bank account since early in the evening on the day he went missing. No Lyft or Uber requests have been logged from him. He has been inactive on all social media. Brendan simply vanished.

According to the State News, a task force has been formed to locate the missing teen. It includes the MSU Campus Police Department, East Lansing Police Department, FBI, Grand Valley State University Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Michigan State Police, and Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement has conducted searches with K9 units, as well as via drone and helicopter. Boats with sonar equipment and certified divers have searched the river that runs through campus grounds. There have also been civilian searches conducted with more than eight hundred volunteers. Rock climbers have searched a ravine area on campus. So far, none of the searches have turned up any sign of Brendan.

According to the Bring Brandon Santo Home Facebook group, none of the items known to be with him that night or the clothes he was wearing have been recovered. He was last seen wearing a black Red Wings baseball hat, a dark grey t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white Converse shoes. He wore a Celtic cross necklace and would have been carrying his iPhone. He was not carrying his own car keys, but he did have the keys to a friend’s car in his pocket. Neither car had been moved but both have since been retrieved by his family and the other owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1rAa_0dQzuy3F00
Brendan in what he was wearing and items he carried(Photo: Santo family)

Because it was a busy weekend in East Lansing and on campus with the MSU vs. UM game and also Halloween weekend, the public has been asked to check their phones for pictures or videos that might include Brendan in the background. Since many may have traveled in for the game or to visit with students, the family has been trying to get a flyer posted in every state. The latest one can be found below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHkyh_0dQzuy3F00
Missing flyer for Brendan Santo(Photo: Santo family)

Brendan’s family has said that he would not have left on his own accord. On the Bring Brandon Santo Home Facebook page, they describe him as “a good kid with a kind heart and a zest for life. He always has a smile on his face and loves to make people laugh. Brendan is an intelligent athletic young man who loves playing hockey and lacrosse. He is very excited about college and his goal is to get into cyber surveillance or a computer-related field. Brendan has many friends and is close with family. He always goes out of his way to help someone in need and is known for taking younger kids under his wing.”

Anyone wanting to assist with searches can email the family or visit the social media pages set up on Facebook and Instagram.

There is currently a $20,000+ reward being offered for information that leads to bringing Brendan home. Reward information Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan 517-483-STOP (7867).

Brendan’s family has set up a GoFundMe to assist with the cost of searching for him, printing flyers, traveling from their home to MSU, and other efforts to find him.

If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please contact the MSU Police Department at 1-844-99-MSUPD (844-996-7873), 517-355-2221, or 911 for emergencies. Tips can be made anonymously by calling the first number or by emailing: tips@police.msu.edu.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
missingmissing personsbrendan santomsulansing

Comments / 3

Published by

Freelance Writer. Author. Alabamian. I write about true crimes, unsolved cases, and macabre mysteries.

Athens, AL
355 followers

More from A.W. Naves

Spring, TX

Where is Kristen Galvan? Suspected Teenage Victim of Sex Trafficking Still Missing Almost Two Years Later

Kristen Galvan(Family of Kristen Galvan) Kristen Marie Galvan left her home in Spring, Texas with her family to spend New Year’s Day 2020 with her grandmother in the Woodlands. When the family went out together that night, Kristen chose to stay back with her grandfather. After a while, he realized that she was gone. The next day, she was reported missing by her mother. Kristen was just a few months shy of her sixteenth birthday.

Read full story
Evansville, IN

Dawnita Wilkerson Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances

Dawnita Wilkerson(Photo: FBI) Dawnita Wilkerson was concerned for her safety and seems to have, had good reason to be afraid. In the days before she vanished, she had sent messages to her family with the names of two men. One of the men was someone she had dated off and on for years. He had been sending her threatening messages. He has not been publicly identified by police, as he is not currently a suspect in her disappearance. The other was a member of his family.

Read full story
41 comments
Arizona State

Vanished - Where is Randy Parscale Jr.?

Randy Parscale at time of disappearance(The Charley Project) On April 7, 1979, 10-year-old Randy Doyle Parscale Jr. was out hiking with family members in Peppersauce Canyon, located in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Oracle, Arizona. While his grandfather and two brothers move along the path, Randy rushed up ahead of them and vanished from sight.

Read full story
Breaux Bridge, LA

Vanished From Her Home - Where is Keshia Sylvester?

Keshia Sylvester(Photo Credit: Facebook) Keshia D. Sylvester has been missing from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana since September 22, 2017. According to The Charley Project, she disappeared from her home, leaving her purse and cell phone behind. The spaghetti she’d prepared for dinner was still on the stove.

Read full story
3 comments

Missing Since 2019 - Have You Seen Rashell Hammond?

Rashell Hammond(Photo: NamUs) Rashell Elizabeth Hammond went missing on August 15, 2019. According to NamUs, she was last seen leaving her home in Mosca, Colorado. Rashell left without any of her personal belongings, including her phone, identification, and her medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Despite the fact that she owned a car, she left on foot. Even her dog was left behind as she disappeared down the street.

Read full story
1 comments

Ted Kampf's Remains Identified After 40 Years but His Killer Remains Unknown

Aerial view where Kampf's truck was recovered(Photo: RCMP) On July 6, 1981, 46-year-old Theodore Frederick Kampf left his home in Oaklyn, New Jersey to head out for some vacation time in Canada. According to The Charley Project, Kampf called his family along the way, his last phone call coming on July 13 when he called to say he was in Mount Vernon, Washington, and about to cross into Canada. After that, he was never heard from again.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Little Boy Lost — Where is Tyson Jones?

It is never easy to lose a child, but Diane Gardner has lost both a child and a grandchild. After Gardner’s daughter, Kristi Gardner, committed suicide last year, her grief was compounded by learning that her 3-year-old grandson, Tyson Jones, was also missing. Though Gardner had been concerned about not having seen him since Kristi moved out of her home and in with a friend in 2017, it must have come as quite a shock to know he wasn’t with his mother and perhaps hadn’t been for some time.

Read full story
2 comments
Rome, GA

Kevin Bradshaw — Missing from Rome, GA since September 10, 2021

On September 10, 2021, at around 9:30 p.m., James Kevin Bradshaw’s sister dropped him off behind a friend’s house on South McLin Street in South Rome, Georgia. No one has heard from him since. Per my discussion with his sister and mother, security cameras in the area had already been taped over by the time they could be retrieved from store owners for examination, and no one has seen or talked to him.

Read full story
9 comments
Spokane, WA

Camp Fire Girl Rape and Strangulation Cold Case Solved After 62 Years

In March 1959, nine-year-old Candy Rogers went out to sell mints for the Camp Fire Girls in her Spokane, Washington neighborhood. She never returned. Weeks later, her body was found in nearby woods. For 62 years, her killer’s identity has been a mystery. Now, we finally have answers.

Read full story
25 comments

Cities Across the U.S. Offering Huge Incentives to Remote Workers

There has never been a better time to become a digital nomad. Many businesses are catching up to what those of us who have been working online for some time already knew. They are learning that they really don’t have to have everyone come into an office. They can have meetings on Zoom. People can do their work at home just as effectively.

Read full story
Alabama State

Vehicle of Missing Student and Partial Remains Found in Creek After 45 Years

Kyle Clinkscale and his 1974 Pinto recovered from creek(Troup County Sheriff's Office) On January 27, 1976, Kyle Clinkscales completed his shift at the Moose Club, a bar in LaGrange, Georgia. He went out to his car, intent on making the 35-mile drive from his job in his hometown to Auburn University in Alabama. He never arrived at his destination.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy