Where is Kristen Galvan? Suspected Teenage Victim of Sex Trafficking Still Missing Almost Two Years Later

Kristen Galvan (Family of Kristen Galvan)

Kristen Marie Galvan left her home in Spring, Texas with her family to spend New Year’s Day 2020 with her grandmother in the Woodlands. When the family went out together that night, Kristen chose to stay back with her grandfather. After a while, he realized that she was gone. The next day, she was reported missing by her mother. Kristen was just a few months shy of her sixteenth birthday.

According to a Facebook page set up by her mother to help find Kristen, she was allegedly lured away by a new friend. Text messages on her phone show that she had been in contact with people the family hadn’t known about. Her mother fears that she may have become a victim of sex trafficking.

A segment on Dan Abrams Live on NewsNation Now gives more details about the case:

According to The Charley Project, an investigation into Kristen’s disappearance has led police to witnesses who have reported seeing her photo on sites known to advertise escorts. A photo shown to her mother by detectives on the case resulted in a confirmation that it is Kristen. Police think she may still be in Texas in the Bissonnet area of Houston or as far away as Georgia after her mother’s research reportedly revealed another online prostitution ad in the Atlanta area in March 2021.



In the wake of Kristen’s disappearance, her mother, Robyn Bennett, has done everything possible to find her daughter. She’s hired a private investigator to assist with her own searches, put up billboard campaigns, and called the police routinely to check on the status of her daughter’s missing person investigation.

Per an article in the Houston Chronicle about the annual “Missing in Harris County Day” Bennett says the event helps her by allowing her to feel the support from other families who have experienced a missing loved one and understand what she is going through.

“I can call some of the other mothers, or whoever’s on the panel who are missing children as well, and I can talk to them, and they know what I’m going through. This is an open wound; this is every parent’s worst nightmare.” – Robyn Bennett

Data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), shows that Kristen was fifteen years old at the time of her disappearance. She would now be seventeen. She is a Hispanic female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. A small tattoo of a heart can be seen on her ankle.

Anyone with information about Kristen Galvan’s whereabouts is asked to contact 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST), the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 1-936-760-5800 OR the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 1-713-693-5000 - Option 2.