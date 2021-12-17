Missing Since 2019 - Have You Seen Rashell Hammond?

A.W. Naves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dnx9i_0dPibX1f00
Rashell Hammond(Photo: NamUs)

Rashell Elizabeth Hammond went missing on August 15, 2019. According to NamUs, she was last seen leaving her home in Mosca, Colorado. Rashell left without any of her personal belongings, including her phone, identification, and her medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Despite the fact that she owned a car, she left on foot. Even her dog was left behind as she disappeared down the street.

Rashell had only moved to Mosca from Columbus, Ohio a few weeks earlier. Police have not been able to find any information that might lead them to her current whereabouts but have said that she may be in a homeless community. Her mother thinks she might have become a victim of human trafficking, but police say they’ve found no evidence that this might be the case.

Rashell has two Facebook pages. One has a number of personal photos. The other one seems geared more toward musical and business endeavors, though there are photos and videos of Rashell there. Neither has shown any activity since her disappearance. A third Facebook page has been set up by Rashell’s mother since her disappearance in order to keep her case in the public eye and hopefully get information from anyone who might have seen her.

According to The Charley Project, Rashell is a 33-year-old female of mixed race. She is white/Native American with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” tall and weighs about 120 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black tank top, khaki shorts, black Nike shoes, and a silver barbell in her nose. She has a number of tattoos, including the following:

  • The phrase "Live Like a Lion" on her upper chest
  • A star behind her ear
  • A skull on the back of her wrist
  • Stars on the inside of her forearm
  • A cat with a bong on her shoulder

Anyone who may have seen Rashell Hammond or have any information about her whereabouts of is asked to call the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office at 719-589-6608.

missing, missing persons, indigenous, mental illness, homeless

Comments / 1

Published by

Freelance Writer. Author. Alabamian. I write about true crimes, unsolved cases, and macabre mysteries.

Athens, AL
354 followers

