Photo by NASA on Unsplash

Malawi has experienced a devastating loss of life and property due to Cyclone Freddy, an unprecedented storm that hit the landlocked southeast African nation over the weekend. The cyclone brought with it a deluge of mud and floodwaters that have left nearly 200 people dead, making it the longest-lasting storm in the Southern Hemisphere, lasting for 36 days. Officials believe that it will dissipate today.

Cyclone Freddy formed in February off the northern coast of Australia and traveled across the southern Indian Ocean before making landfall twice in Mozambique and Madagascar, where it killed almost 50 people. As the storm traveled inland, it battered Malawi, with houses sliding from their foundations and winds ripping trees out of the ground. The destruction has resulted in over 20,000 people being displaced, and the death toll is expected to increase as rescue workers continue to search through sludge and rubble.

In addition to the loss of life and property, the aftermath of the storm has resulted in significant health concerns. At least 500 cases of cholera, which can spread more widely due to floodwaters, and 13 deaths have been recorded in Malawi since the storm, with hospitals and clinics struggling to cope with the influx of patients

This tragedy is a reminder of the devastating impact of extreme weather events on vulnerable communities with limited resources to cope. The international community must continue to provide support to affected areas and invest in disaster preparedness and resilience-building measures to mitigate the impact of future storms.

The government of Malawi has declared a state of emergency in response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy. The President, Peter Mutharika, has appealed for international assistance to help the country deal with the disaster. The aid organizations are already providing assistance to the affected areas.

The cyclone has also impacted Malawi's economy, with damage to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure, disrupting trade and transport. The country's already fragile food security has also been affected, with farms and crops destroyed by the storm. The government is working with international partners to address these issues and mitigate the impact of the cyclone on the country's economy.

The impact of Cyclone Freddy on Malawi highlights the urgent need for countries to take action to address climate change and its effects. Extreme weather events such as this are becoming more frequent and more severe, and vulnerable communities are bearing the brunt of the damage. It is imperative that governments and international organizations work together to address this global challenge, through efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and implement adaptation measures that can help communities cope with the effects of climate change.

News source: SKY NEWS