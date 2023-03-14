Investigation into the Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank Launched by U.S.

According to two sources with knowledge of the matter, the Justice Department has launched an investigation into the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which was taken over by federal regulators on Friday following a rush by depositors to withdraw their funds. While the investigation is still in its early stages, it remains unclear what specifically federal prosecutors are focusing on. The Justice Department has declined to comment on the matter.

However, legal experts have suggested that one possible area of focus could be the sales of company shares by several bank executives in the weeks leading up to the bank's failure. While the sales generated millions of dollars in proceeds, some of the executives had sold their stock pursuant to insider selling plans that had been set up in advance to avoid the appearance of trading on confidential information. For example, former Silicon Valley Bank CEO Gregory Becker exercised options in early March that allowed him to sell shares worth around $3 million.

Politicians have urged the bank executives to return any money made from these stock sales. The investigation is also expected to look into the disclosures made by the bank about its financial health. A number of legal experts anticipate that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will also open an inquiry, and the agency's chair, Gary Gensler, stated that it would investigate and bring enforcement actions if violations of federal securities laws are found.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was triggered by a bank run by customers who held uninsured deposits, accounts that exceeded the $250,000 limit on federally guaranteed deposit insurance and attempted to withdraw those funds. On Friday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seized the bank, and two days later, it seized another bank, Signature Bank, that was facing a similar problem. The FDIC and the Federal Reserve have reassured depositors that all customers of both banks would be made whole, mitigating concerns that business customers would not be able to pay their employees.

The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank raised fears of a mass exodus of depositors from regional lenders, which could destabilise the banking system. However, the actions taken by federal regulators over the weekend have helped to allay these concerns, as the stocks of regional banks rose on Tuesday.

