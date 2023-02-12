Indianapolis, IN

FBI Discover Additional Classified Records at Former Vice President Pence's Residence.

A. U. IGNATIUS

Photo byCharles C. CollingwoodonUnsplash

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a search at the Indianapolis residence of former Vice President Mike Pence and recovered one additional government page with classified markings. This comes after a previous search found classified records at the house last month. The search was confirmed by a Justice Department official and was performed after Pence's attorney notified the National Archives about the discovery of the records.

"Pence and his legal team have fully cooperated with the appropriate authorities," said Pence's spokesman Devin O'Malley. In addition to finding one page with classified markings, the FBI also recovered six pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the Vice President's counsel.

Neither Pence nor his wife were at home during the search, but a member of his legal team was present, and the Justice Department was given full access to the property. This search of Pence's residence is taking place as both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are facing investigations by special counsels over the retention of classified records.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating the retention of thousands of government records, including several hundred marked as classified, by Trump and his associates after he left the White House in January 2021. On the other hand, Special Counsel Robert Hur was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and at Biden's Wilmington residence. A third search of Biden's Delaware beach home earlier this month did not find any additional documents.

