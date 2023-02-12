Unfortunate update: The future of medication abortions rests with a known conservative Texas judge.

Photo by Hal Gatewood on Unsplash

Unfortunate update: The future of medication abortions rests with a Texas judge known for their conservative views.

Is it possible for a federal judge to claim that a medication for abortion, used by millions of women for over 20 years, did not undergo proper scrutiny and ban its usage?

Typically, this would seem like an unrealistic situation. However, in regards to reproductive health, the reality has become surreal.

Just last year, the US Supreme Court ended a 50-year-old federal right to abortion by invalidating Roe vs. Wade, giving control back to individual states. Currently, approximately half of the states have prohibited or plan to prohibit the procedure. Despite this setback for Roe, the Christian right has not been deterred in its pursuit to restrict women's control over their own bodies.

The request for f ederal courts to intervene is a clear effort to override the authority of states such as California, where the right to abortion was recently protected in the state Constitution through a citizen vote.

Last November, the Christian legal organisation Alliance Defending Freedom, which has a conservative agenda, submitted a federal lawsuit on behalf of those who are against abortion. The ADF, established to preserve "God's design for marriage and family," has a reputation for challenging LGBTQ rights through legal means. In their lawsuit, they claim that medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of all abortions in the US, is hazardous and should never have received approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Nearly two decades and three years ago, the FDA approved the usage of mifepristone, a medication that terminates pregnancy by disrupting certain hormones. (This pill is often taken along with misoprostol, which triggers uterine contractions.) The FDA relied on a provision in the Code of Federal Regulations that allows for expedited approval of drugs for conditions that are serious or life-threatening.

However, the ADF lawsuit argues that pregnancy is not a disease and thus, the provision should never have been applied. Despite this challenge, the government has thoroughly reviewed and defended the approval, stating that pregnancy is a "serious condition" and that taking mifepristone orally avoids the need for a surgical procedure.

The lawsuit claims there is "strong evidence" that the medication is harmful to women and girls and that the FDA overlooked "the potential consequences of the hormone-blocking treatment on the growth of adolescent girls."

However, medication abortion is safe, with few patients reporting negative side effects from the drugs used to induce abortion, and severe complications are uncommon. Would anyone really want to argue that mifepristone has a greater impact on adolescent girls than having to give birth against their will or becoming a young mother prematurely and unwillingly?

Since the FDA's approval of the drug in 2000, the government has upset abortion opponents by easing restrictions on who can prescribe the medication and how it can be obtained.

