Surviving 94 Hours in the Rubble of the Turkey Earthquake, Drinking his own urine and ate flowers.

Photo by David Gavi on Unsplash

Adnan Muhammet Korkut's Story of Resilience: Surviving 94 Hours in the Rubble of the Turkey Earthquake, Drinking his Own Urine and Flowers.

The recent earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria was a tragedy of immense proportions, claiming the lives of over 22,000 people and leaving many more homeless. Amidst this destruction , one 17-year-old boy stands out as a testament to human resilience. Adnan Muhammet Korkut was sleeping in his family's home when the earthquake struck, and he quickly took cover in the foetal position. For the next 94 hours, he was trapped in the rubble, unable to escape.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Korkut refused to give up hope. In order to survive, he made the difficult decision to drink his own urine and eat the flowers from his family's garden. He set the alarm on his phone to go off every 25 minutes to keep himself awake, but after two days, the battery died and he was left in complete darkness. Despite being afraid and hearing voices around him, Korkut remained determined and hopeful that he would be rescued.

His persistence paid off, and eventually, he was rescued and taken to a hospital in Gaziantep, Turkey. Despite his traumatic experience, Korkut remains positive and grateful, saying, "Thank you to the people who came and saved me." His story is a shining example of the human spirit in the face of adversity and a testament to the importance of never losing hope, even in the most difficult of situations.