Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

Trump Campaign's Search for Fraud: Evidence of False Claims Emerges in Jack Smith Case.

The Trump election team contracted an outside research organisation to investigate potential instances of fraud in six states. Despite this effort, the findings showed that no fraud occurred. This only further confirms the speculation that Trump falsely claimed fraud despite the lack of evidence. According to the Washington Post.

A new development has arisen in the Jack Smith case, which could be damaging to the defence. A research organisation was reportedly hired by the Trump campaign to look into potential fraud in six states, and although they found no evidence of fraud, this report could be used as strong proof that Trump knowingly claimed fraud despite having no solid evidence. The person who commissioned the report or the report itself could be subpoenaed, and it is unlikely that any privileges would apply in this situation. This evidence is significant because it was obtained from an independent group hired by Trump, and not just from admissions made by members of his staff or from the Attorney General or White House Counsel. This group may have had a motivation to find any evidence of fraud to justify their payment.

If the findings of the research organisation are used as evidence in court, it could have significant implications for the defence, as it suggests that Trump knowingly claimed fraud without any solid proof." This implication highlights the potential consequences of the new evidence in the Jack Smith case and raises questions about the defence's ability to argue their case effectively.