AI Leads to Loss of Human Qualities and Values,

As the field of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to grow, many experts and scholars have expressed concern about the possibility that AI could lead to a loss of human dignity and worth. human qualities nd values. These concerns stem from the idea that as machines become smarter and more capable, human skills and knowledge are decreasing day by day.

One of the main concerns is that AI could deprive people of empathy and emotional intelligence. As machines become better at performing tasks that require emotional intelligence, such as customer service and healthcare, humans may need less to develop and use these skills ;this can lead to people's reduced ability to understand and relate to the emotions of others. However, we must know that ai "emotional intelligence should not be substituted for empathy".

Another concern is that AI could deprive people of their ability to create and innovate. As machines improve problem-solving and decision-making, humans may need less to think critically and creatively. This can lead to a decrease in people's ability to come up with new ideas and solutions.

In addition, the increasing use of AI in the workplace could lead to job loss for humans. As machines become better at performing tasks previously performed by humans, the need for human labor may decrease. This can lead to widespread unemployment and a dwindling importance of human labor, thus devaluing the relevance of human labour.

Finally, the increasing use of AI in decision-making, such as in criminal justice, health care, and finance, raises ethical concerns about bias and accountability. AI algorithms can perpetuate biases in the data they are trained on, which can lead to unfair decisions. Hence, it is difficult to hold AI accountable for its actions directly , unlike human decision makers who could be held accountable because accountability is a good human virtue .

Here is a highlight from a publication:

"An internet pioneer said, “Nothing in our current social, economic or political structures points to a positive outcome. There is no evidence that more AI will improve the lives of most people. In fact, the opposite is likely to be the case. There will be more unemployment, less privacy, etc.”

The following one-liners from anonymous respondents also tie into human agency:

An Internet Hall of Fame member commented, “AI will not leave most people better off than they are today because individuals will not be able to control their lives.”

commented, “AI will not leave most people better off than they are today because individuals will not be able to control their lives.” A professor of AI and soft computing at a university in Italy said, “Development has brought humanity past the boundary, the survival limit; it is too easy to control technology in ways that are dangerous for people.”

said, “Development has brought humanity past the boundary, the survival limit; it is too easy to control technology in ways that are dangerous for people.” An assistant professor of social justice wrote, “Technology magnifies what exists (for good or bad). There is simply more bad than good to be magnified.”

wrote, “Technology magnifies what exists (for good or bad). There is simply more bad than good to be magnified.” A professor of digital humanities at a Silicon-Valley-area university said, “Given increasing income disparity in much of the world, my fear is that AI will be used to repress the disenfranchised and create even more privilege for the few.”

said, “Given increasing income disparity in much of the world, my fear is that AI will be used to repress the disenfranchised and create even more privilege for the few.” A distinguished engineer and chief scientist at major technology companies commented, “Large actors will use AI for their benefit. Individual customers may have some benefits as a side effect, at a cost of lower autonomy.”

commented, “Large actors will use AI for their benefit. Individual customers may have some benefits as a side effect, at a cost of lower autonomy.” A professor of electrical engineering and innovation based in Europe said, “People will lose control of their lives, which will remain in the hands of a small group of experts or companies.”

said, “People will lose control of their lives, which will remain in the hands of a small group of experts or companies.” A respondent based in Turkey wrote, “Due to unknown logic of algorithms we will lose our autonomy over our lives and everyday life decisions; humankind is depending on AI and not learning to be algorithmically literate.”

wrote, “Due to unknown logic of algorithms we will lose our autonomy over our lives and everyday life decisions; humankind is depending on AI and not learning to be algorithmically literate.” An engineer and chief operating officer said, “AI will be used to suppress rights.”

said, “AI will be used to suppress rights.” A technology fellow for a global organization commented, “I fear that AI will control many background choices with great implicating effects.”

In summary, the increasing use of AI raises significant concerns about the possibility that AI could lead to a loss of human value, dignity ,creativity and worth.