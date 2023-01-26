Photo by History in HD on Unsplash

Obamacare Enrollment Soars: Record 16.3 Million Americans Sign Up for Health Insurance Plans Through Affordable Care Act

A record 16.3 million Americans have signed up for health insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act's marketplaces during this year's open enrollment period, beating last year's sign-ups by 13 percent, according to the Biden administration. The growing enrollment follows the passage of legislation during the coronavirus pandemic to increase federal subsidies for people buying the plans, substantially lowering prices for nearly every American who buys their own insurance. Around 3.6 million people selected plans in the Obamacare marketplaces who did not receive coverage through them last year which has been the highest in history. .

The Biden administration has taken other steps to encourage enrollment in the plans, including increasing advertising and enrollment assistance and providing a longer window for sign-ups than during President Donald J. Trump’s administration. But it appears that money is more than anything else. "The No. 1 reason the Affordable Care Act has worked — and is now working better — is it is affordable," said Peter V. Lee, a senior scholar at Stanford University who ran California’s marketplace for a decade. "Affordability is the biggest thing.”

There was ample evidence during Obamacare’s earlier years that the price of health plans remained a major barrier for many Americans. People qualified for subsidies on a sliding scale according to their income, and under the original formula, the remaining premiums proved a barrier for many low-income households as well.