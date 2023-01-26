Photo by https://pixabay.com/users/engin_akyurt-3656355/

Uncovering the Power of Sleep: Understanding How the Body Recovers and Mends During Nighttime

Sleeping is essential for our overall well-being, both physically and mentally. Despite the fact that there is still much to learn about the intricacies of sleep, what we do know is that when we get good quality sleep, we feel better and perform better in our daily lives.

One of the key things that happens during sleep is that the brain sorts and processes information from the day . This is particularly important for creating long-term memories, as the brain consolidates all the information it has acquired during the day and files it away for later use.

Hormones are also released during sleep, each with their own specific purpose. Melatonin, which is released by the pineal gland, controls our sleep patterns and its levels increase at night time, making us feel sleepy. Additionally, the pituitary gland releases growth hormone while we sleep, which helps our bodies grow and repair themselves.

Our sympathetic nervous system, which controls our fight or flight response, also gets a chance to relax during sleep owing to sleep paralysis . Studies have shown that when we are deprived of sleep, sympathetic nervous system activity increases, which is also mirrored by an increase in blood pressure. Scientists studying coronary disease are investigating whether there is a relationship between decreased sleep duration and increased risk of heart disease.

Cortisol is a hormone that is released by the body in response to stress. It is commonly referred to as the " stress hormone " because it plays a key role in the body's stress response. During the first few hours of sleep, cortisol levels decrease before rising again to peak soon after we wake up. This decrease in cortisol levels during sleep is important because it helps us feel more alert and energised when we wake up, and also triggers the release of other hormones that control our appetite. This is why many people find that they are hungrier in the morning than at other times of the day(Especially when we eat foods that are high in carbohydrates, such as starches and sugars, just before going to sleep can cause an increase in blood sugar levels. This prompts the pancreas to release insulin , a hormone that signals the cells to take in sugar from the blood. As a result, blood sugar levels decrease and can lead to feelings of hunger.). Additionally, research has shown that cortisol levels can affect our overall health and well-being. High cortisol levels have been linked to a number of health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and depression. Therefore, it is important to maintain good sleep hygiene and to get enough quality sleep to help regulate cortisol levels

Non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep is one of the stages of sleep that our body goes through during the night. During NREM sleep, the brain is relatively inactive and produces slow, steady brain waves. It is considered the "deep sleep" stage, as it is characterised by a lack of eye movement and muscle activity. During NREM sleep, our body is able to repair and rejuvenate itself, allowing us to wake up feeling refreshed and energised. It also plays a crucial role in maintaining the body's overall health, as it helps to promote growth and repair of tissues, regulate hormones, and boost the immune system. Inadequate NREM sleep can lead to a range of health issues, including fatigue, irritability, and a weakened immune system.