Germany plans to provide Ukraine with tanks.

Photo by Skitterphoto

Over 10 months has passed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine. The two nations are still locked in a struggle for control of various regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In November, Putin's troops wit1hdrew from important locations and retreated from Kherson as Ukrainian troops advanced and targeted the city. Despite this retreat, Russian drones have continued to attack civilian targets throughout Ukraine , causing damage to critical power infrastructure as winter sets in. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to battle for control of these regions

German officials announced on Wednesday that they plan to deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This move is in line with the German government's efforts to support Ukraine in its ongoing struggles. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement, "This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability. We are acting in a closely coordinated manner internationally." The tanks will be delivered as a part of this support.

Officials said the decision was the result of intensive consultations that took place with Germany's closest European and international partners. Other European allies also plan to send tanks, German officials said. The provision of tanks is likely to be seen as a significant move by Germany to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

In recent years, Ukraine has been in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine with Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014 and backed separatists in the region. The Leopard 2 tanks are considered to be among the most advanced battle tanks in the world, and their delivery to Ukraine is expected to enhance the country's military capabilities.

Ukrainian troops will be trained on the tanks in Germany, officials said in a statement. Germany also planned to send ammunition and provide system maintenance. This move to provide military support to Ukraine comes amid increased tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and many countries are trying to support Ukraine in order to deter Russia from further aggression