House votes for unemployment benefits.

Minnesota House votes in favour of prolonged unemployment benefits for mining industry workers.

A bill that would extend unemployment benefits for workers at Northshore Mining who were laid off is on its way to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for his signature. The bill, which passed the Minnesota House with a vote of 127-7, had previously been approved by the Senate with a vote of 56-10. This is a much-needed relief for the workers who were affected by the shutdown of the mining operations.

Northshore Mining, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, has been idle since May 1st, and around 410 out of the 580 workers have been laid off. The main reason for the shutdown is a royalty dispute between Cleveland-Cliffs and a trust that controls the mineral rights for the mine pit near Babbitt. This mine is a crucial supplier of iron ore for Northshore's processing plant in Silver Bay. The dispute has resulted in the shutdown of operations, leaving many workers without a source of income.

In Minnesota, jobless benefits typically run out after six months, and many of the affected workers' benefits will expire in November. The bill will extend the benefits for an additional six months, retroactively, at a cost of $10.3 million. This will provide a much-needed lifeline for the workers who have been impacted by the shutdown and the loss of their jobs. The extension of benefits will provide them with the financial support they need to make ends meet while they search for new employment.

Cleveland-Cliffs has stated that Northshore Mining will remain shut down at least until April. This means that the affected workers will be without a source of income for several months. The extension of benefits will provide them with the necessary financial support to help them through this difficult period.

In conclusion, the bill passed by the Minnesota House and Senate to extend unemployment benefits for the laid-off workers at Northshore Mining is a much-needed relief for the affected workers. The extension of benefits will provide them with the financial support they need to make ends meet while they search for new employment. The bill is now on its way to Governor Tim Walz for his signature and it is expected that he will sign it into law. This is a positive development for the workers and their families, and it is a step in the right direction towards providing them with the support they need during these challenging times.

