Photo by David Todd McCarty on Unsplash

"Hypothetical poll examines the possibility of a 2024 presidential race between Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis"

According to a new survey from the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll of 2,050 registered voters, former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would defeat current President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. The poll, which was released on Friday, found that 46% of registered voters would support Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election, with 41% favoring Biden and 13% unsure. Trump's 5-point edge was identical to the poll's December results.

In a potential matchup against DeSantis, Biden would lose by a narrower 3-point margin, the survey found. The two-term Republican governor, who has not announced a White House bid, would beat Biden by 42% to 39%, with 18% undecided. The poll also showed that nearly two-thirds of those polled, 65%, said that Biden should not run for re-election at all.

Biden's still-unfolding classified documents scandal appeared to have little impact on the new poll, which was conducted between January 18-19, less than a week after the Department of Justice named a special counsel to look into the matter. The same survey last month showed a 45%-40% Trump lead, while DeSantis led Biden by 4 points, 43%-39%, last month.

In the Republican primary race for the 2024 presidential election, Trump remains the clear favorite among Republicans, according to the poll, with 48% supporting him. However, DeSantis, in second place with 28%, gained 3 percentage points since the poll's December edition. All other potential Republican candidates could not crack the single digits, including former Trump Administration figures like Mike Pence at 7%, Nikki Haley at 3%, and Mike Pompeo at 1%

This survey suggests that either former President Donald Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would beat current President Joe Biden in the 2024 Presidential election.

Source: https://www.worldtribune.com/new-poll-trump-or-desantis-would-defeat-biden-in-2024/