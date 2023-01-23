Joe Biden sets to select Jeff Zients to serve as his chief of staff.

Joe Biden sets to select Jeff Zients to serve as his chief of staff.

President Biden is likely to appoint Jeff Zients as his next chief of staff, according to sources. Zients has had a close relationship with previous chief of staff Ron Klain and other high-ranking members of the Biden administration from their time in the Obama administration. , when he did stints atop the National Economic Council and Office of Management and Budget

Jeff Zients, a trusted associate of President Biden from his time in the Obama administration, has won internal praise for his cross-government management skills. He previously led the White House's efforts to handle the Covid-19 pandemic, receiving recognition for his ability to effectively coordinate across government agencies and for the early successes in managing the pandemic

Jeff Zients, who has held various senior roles across the Obama and Biden presidencies, is set to become the next chief of staff. His supporters believe his experiences make him well-suited for the demanding role. However, he will be taking on this position at a challenging time with a divided government, a contentious debt ceiling dispute and the potential launch of a presidential re-election campaign

Recently, Ron Klain had assigned Jeff Zients with the responsibility of overseeing a project to prepare for the usual staff transition that takes place after the midterm elections. This highlighted Zients' status as an important figure within the administration and gave him a deeper understanding of the staff he will soon be leading. One source familiar with the decision stated that President Biden regards Zients as a highly skilled implementer.

While Jeff Zients has a strong background in organisational management, he has limited experience in politics. He will likely be relied on to handle the daily operations of the White House, allowing other top advisors to concentrate on President Biden's expected re-election campaign, according to one source familiar with the situation.

Though Jeff Zients has established many connections within the Democratic party, he has also faced increasing criticism from the progressive wing for his background in management consulting and his management of the pandemic, which continues despite his departure as the Covid czar

The Revolving Door Project, an organisation, has released a statement criticising Jeff Zients, characterising him as someone who has profited from the healthcare industry and embodies the kind of corporate misconduct that the executive branch should be penalising.

The organisation's founder and director, Jeff Hauser, said that Zients is in violation of federal laws and harms the American people in order to make corporations richer. He also said that they are worried that Zients will prevent the administration from exercising power righteously on behalf of an already cynical populace.

However, Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, is optimistic that Zients will be able to foster a constructive relationship. He said that Ron Klain has been an open ear and even-handed engagement of actors across the Democratic Party, and whoever the next chief of staff is, that will be the continued hope and expectation.

Some Democrats will likely be disappointed by the decision as they saw Klain's exit as an opportunity for President Biden to appoint a woman or person of colour as his top aide.

In a statement released by the Revolving Door Project, Zients was characterised as someone who “has become astonishingly rich by profiteering in health care” companies and who embodies the “corporate misconduct” that the executive branch needs to penalise.

Source: https://www.politico.com/news/2023/01/22/zients-biden-chief-staff-00078912

