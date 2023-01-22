Photo by Ian Hutchinson on Unsplash

Rebuilding trust in the Supreme Court after the investigation into the leak will take time.

In May of last year, Politico published an authentic draft of the Supreme Court's majority opinion on the Roe v. Wade case, which came as a surprise to many and caused a significant political uproar. This prompted Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. promise an investigation into the matter. However, on Thursday, the court announced that it has not yet identified who perpetrated what it called "a grave assault on the judicial process."

Leak investigations are notoriously difficult to conclude, and in this case, Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley operated with limited resources and without the use of subpoenas, search warrants, or lie detectors. According to a report accompanied the court's statement, Ms. Curley's team conducted a thorough examination of the court's computer systems and paper flow and interviewed nearly 100 employees . In response to media requests for clarification, Ms. Curley released a statement on Friday noting that she questioned all nine justices, and that she did not determine that one of them or one of their spouses was "implicated." It seems that the inquiry was limited to the court and its staff, and did not extend beyond that.

The report deals with the matter in a general and elliptical manner, making it clear that the leak was probably not due to a hack of the court's computer systems. It states generally that it "found nothing to substantiate" the various theories that were floated, including those that suggested a "strategic" motive for the leak, whether from a conservative justice's chambers, in an effort to lock in the support of others on the right for the draft's unequivocal anti-Roe language, or from a liberal's, in an effort to mobilise outside pressure against such a ruling. The report also discounted "speculation, mostly on social media," that fingered certain law clerks as being responsible for the leak.

This level of transparency is unusual for the institution, and even with this, the report concludes that "investigators have been unable to determine at this time the identity of the person(s) who disclosed the draft majority opinion," without specifically detailing the evidence investigators did collect and what it might suggest about how this breach occurred.

The leak of the draft opinion was a significant event, and it's not hard to understand why it caused such a strong reaction. The Roe v. Wade case is one of the most well-known and controversial cases in the history of the Supreme Court, and the idea that the draft of the court's opinion in such a case could be leaked to the public is a serious matter.

The investigation led by Marshal Gail Curley was conducted with the aim of identifying the person or persons responsible for the leak and to determine how it happened. However, despite a thorough examination of the court's computer systems and paper flow, as well as interviews with nearly 100 employees, the investigation was unable to identify the perpetrator. The report suggests that the leak was not the result of a hack, and that various theories about the motive for the leak, including those involving a strategic motive, were not substantiated.

