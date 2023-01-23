Survival of Kamsi: A Tale of Struggle and Resilience in the Face of Adversity

CHAPTER ONE: Unknown Hope

Photo by Isaac Quesada on Unsplash

The Ahonye family, consisting of four members, was struggling to make ends meet with a new member on the way. The expectant parents, Ann and Mac, were heartbroken by the living conditions they were facing in the small village of Kawano, and couldn't imagine bringing a new child into such a difficult situation.

Ann sat lost in her thoughts, the noise of the red-necked agama lizards running across the roof bringing her back to reality. She remembered that she had a handful of straw and a little stick to start a fire and warm up the pot of soup she had made the day before. She took a slow, heavy step towards the exit, as four hungry rats ran into the crack in the wall where they had taken shelter for months.

She saw the mess they had made of the little cassava granules (garri) that she had hoped to give to her hungry children, who had been told to go and play in an attempt to delay their lunch until dinner. Ann was faced with the constant struggle of trying to feed her family with limited resources, a task that became even more challenging with the impending birth of her new child.

Mac, Ann's husband, struggled to find work in the small village of Kawano. The jobs available were scarce, and when he did find work, it was often only for a day or two at a time, barely enough to put food on the table. The family lived in a small, rundown shack on the outskirts of the village, with a leaking roof and holes in the walls that let in the harsh African sun. The only source of water was a well that was shared with several other families, and it was often dry or contaminated.

Despite the difficulties, Ann and Mac were determined to make the best of their situation. They did everything they could to provide for their children, even if it meant going without themselves.

As the due date for Ann's baby approached, the family was filled with a sense of uncertainty and fear. They knew that the child would only add to their struggles, but they also couldn't help but feel a sense of hope. Maybe this new life would bring them the change they so desperately needed.

The day of the birth finally arrived and Ann was rushed to the nearest hospital which was several miles away. It was a difficult labour, but eventually, Ann gave birth to a healthy baby girl whom they named Kamsi. Holding her newborn daughter in her arms, all of the hardships and struggles of the past seemed to fade away. They knew that Kamsi would be the light that guided them through the darkness.

As they returned home, they were faced with the harsh reality of their living conditions. They knew that they needed to find a way to provide for their new family member and improve their living conditions. It would not be easy but they were determined to do whatever it takes to give Kamsi a better life.***

What do you think about the story? Leave a comment , will be will to share the next chapter.