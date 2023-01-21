Wilmington, DE

President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden stated that he does not regret not disclosing the presence of classified documents when they were discovered at his former personal office prior to the November election.

President Joe Biden has faced heavy criticism for the delay in informing the public about the discovery of classified documents dating back to his time as Vice President. The documents were found on November 2nd in his former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington and on December 20th in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Despite the discovery of these documents, the White House did not reveal it until last week. In response, President Biden stated that he has been following the advice of his lawyers and that there is "no there there".

President Joe Biden brushed off the controversy surrounding the classified documents found in his home and former office, stating to journalists "There's no there there.

President Joe Biden addressed the recent discovery of certain documents within his administration. According to the President, the documents were found in an unexpected location. He also emphasized that the administration did not inform the public about the discovery earlier and that they do not feel remorse for this decision.

The President stated that upon discovering the documents, they were immediately handed over to the Archives and the Justice Department for further review and analysis. He also reassured the public that his administration is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation and is hopeful that the issue will be resolved promptly.

President Biden believes that the investigation will reveal that there is nothing of significant importance contained within the documents. He also assured the public that his administration is committed to transparency and will continue to keep them informed as more information becomes available.

This incident has raised concerns among the public about the transparency of the administration, and many are calling for more information to be released about the discovery and investigation. The President's assurances that the investigation will reveal nothing of significant importance may help to ease these concerns, but it remains to be seen how the investigation will unfold.

