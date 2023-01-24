Biden: No Regrets Over Mishandled Documents

A. M. Ray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5Y9z_0kOvE4BT00
Image of President Joe BidenPhoto byA.M. Ray

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he had no regrets regarding his handling of documents, following the discovery of Obama-era classified materials in multiple private locations associated with Biden. “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets,” Biden said, speaking in Aptos, California. “I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do.”

Biden’s administration has been criticized for a perceived lack of transparency since the documents were discovered in the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware and at a think tank associated with him. His lawyers have turned over the documents to the National Archives and the Justice Department.

Biden also addressed the news media’s ongoing interest in the documents, as he answered a reporter’s question following a survey of a community affected by recent extreme weather in California. The president affirmed that he is fully cooperating with the investigation and has nothing to hide. He reiterated that he is confident that the documents will be found to contain nothing of significance.

This recent development has sparked a debate over the handling of classified information and the level of transparency required from the President and his administration. The President's statement that he has no regrets and that he is following the advice of his lawyers suggests that he is confident in the legality of his actions.

It remains to be seen how this situation will evolve and what, if any, implications it will have for the President and his administration. However, the President's assertion that there is "nothing there" and his willingness to cooperate with the investigation suggests that he does not believe the documents will reveal any major controversies.

