Illinois Governor: Bans Assault Weapons and High-Capacity Magazines, Amidst Law Enforcement Resistance

Thinking outside of the Internet (box) is what made it more than just an Internet radio station

1073vip.com is a one-of-a-kind internet radio station that caters specifically to the interests of Generation X. Founded in 2005 by Adam Mitchell, also known as Jamm, the station has gained a loyal following for its mix of Hip-Hop, R&B, and throwbacks from the 80s and 90s. Over the years, 1073vip.com has featured on-air personalities such as Nikki Woods, former producer of the Tom Joyner Morning Show, ChiBlizz on-air talent of Power92.3 FM in Chicago, as well as comedian and co-host of "The Talk" on CBS, Sheryl Underwood. Mr. Mitchell explained the reason he named his internet station like an FM radio station is because, "when it comes to radio people have been conditioned to recognize numbers followed by letters. I'm just keeping to that standard. I could have easily named it after myself, but I wanted the station to have its own identity just like its FM counterparts."