Illinois Governor: Bans Assault Weapons and High-Capacity Magazines, Amidst Law Enforcement Resistance

On January 10th, 2023, Illinois Governor JB Pritzger signed into law a package of gun control measures that aims to restrict certain firearms and attachments, limit the possession of ammunition and enhance gun restraining orders. The new law also requires registration for certain firearms already owned.
The law bans the sale, possession and transfer of several types of firearms including:
- Semiautomatic rifles that have the capacity to accept a detachable magazine or that may be readily modified to accept a detachable magazine, and that have one or more of the following features: pistol grip, thumbhole stock, protruding grip for the non-trigger hand, folding or telescoping stock, flash suppressor, grenade launcher or shroud that attaches to the barrel to allow the non-trigger hand to hold it without burning.
- Semiautomatic rifles with a mixed magazine that can accept 10 or more rounds, except for an attached tubular device only capable of accepting .22 caliber rimfire ammunition
- Semiautomatic pistols that can accept a detachable magazine or can be modified to accept one, and that have one or more of the following features: threaded barrel, second pistol grip, flash suppressor, the ability to accept a detachable magazine outside of the pistol grip, device that allows the firearm to be fired from the shoulder.
- Semiautomatic pistols with a fixed magazine that can accept more than 15 rounds
- Any shotgun with a revolving cylinder
- Semiautomatic shotgun that has any of the following features: pistol grip, thumbhole stock, protruding grip for the non-trigger hand, folding or thumbhole stock, grenade launcher, fixed magazine with the capacity of more than five rounds, the ability to accept a detachable magazine.
- Any semiautomatic firearm that can accept a belt ammunition feeding device
- Any firearm that has been modified to work in any way described throughout this list
- Any part or combination of parts designed to convert a firearm into such a weapon throughout this list
- All of the following rifles, copies, duplicates, variants or altered facsimiles with the capability of any listed weapon:
All Avtomat Kalashnikova types, also known as AKs, including:
- AK
- AK47
- AK47S
- AK-74
- AKM
- AKS
- ARM
- MAK90
- MISR
- NHM90
- NHM91
- SA85
- SA93
- Vector Arms
- AK-47
- VEPR
- WASR-10
- WUM
- IZHMASH Saiga AK
- MAADI AK47 and ARM
- Norinco 56S, 56S2, 84S, and 86S
- Poly Technologies AK47 and AKS
- SKS with a detachable magazine
All ArmaLite types, including:
- AR-10
- AR-15
- Alexander Arms Overmatch Plus 16
- ArmaLite M15 22LR Carbine
- ArmaLite M15-T
- Barrett REC7
- Beretta AR-70
- Black Rain Ordnance Recon Scout
- Bushmaster ACR
- Bushmaster Carbon 15
- Bushmaster MOE series
- Bushmaster XM15
- Chiappa Firearms MFour rifles
- Colt Match Target rifles
- CORE Rifle Systems CORE15 rifles
- Daniel Defense M4A1 Rifles
- Devil Dog Arms 15 Series rifles
- Diamondback DB15 rifles
- DoubleStar AR rifles
- DPMS Tactical rifles
- DSA Inc. ZM-4 Carbine
- Heckler and Koch MR556
- High Standard HSA-15 rifles
- Jesse James Nomad AR-15 rifle
- Knight’s Armament SR-15
- Lancer L15 rifles
- MGI Hydra Series rifles
- Mossberg MMR Tactical rifles
- Noreen Firearms BN 36 rifle
- Olympic Arms
- POF USA P415
- Precision Firearms AR rifles
- Remington R-15 rifles
- Rhino Arms AR rifles
- Rock River Arms LAR-15 or River River Arms LAR-47
- Sig Sauer SIG516 rifles and MCX rifles
- Smith and Wesson M&P15 rifles
- Stag Arms AR rifles
- Sturm, Ruger & Co. SR556 and AR–556 rifles
- Uselton Arms Air-Lite M–4 rifles
- Windham Weaponry AR rifles
- WMD Guns Big Beast
- Yankee Hill Machine Company, Inc. YHM–15 rifles
- Barrett M107A1
- Barrett M82A1
The new law has faced significant opposition from gun rights advocates, who argue that it infringes on the Second Amendment. Lawsuits have been filed challenging the law, and some sheriffs have stated that they will not enforce it.
