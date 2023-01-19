Wilmington, DE

"Inadvertently Misplaced" says Biden's Lawyers concerning WH Documents

A. M. Ray

Here we go with Joe... Again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9qWk_0kJXU7ON00
Image of documents spread out on tablePhoto byMicheleAroundTheWorldonUnsplash

It was recently revealed that lawyers for Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously acknowledged by the White House. White House lawyer Richard Sauber stated that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden’s private library. This revelation is in addition to the discovery of documents found in December in Biden’s garage and in November at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, from his time as vice-president.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnbgc_0kJXU7ON00
Image of President Joe Biden at the National Action Network Breakfast giving a speech on Martin Luther King Day.Photo byA.M. Ray

Sauber stated that Biden’s personal lawyers, who did not have security clearances, had stopped their search after finding the first page on Wednesday evening. Sauber found the remaining material on Thursday, as he was facilitating their retrieval by the Department of Justice (DoJ). Sauber has previously said that the White House was “confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the president and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake.”

The White House has faced criticism for waiting more than two months to acknowledge the discovery of the initial group of documents at the Biden office. Additionally, Sauber’s statement did not explain why the White House waited two days to provide an updated accounting of the number of classified documents. The latest development appears to bring the total number of documents marked classified and found at Biden’s home and former office to at least 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdRqj_0kJXU7ON00
Image of an upset President Joe Biden at the lectern in a WH press briefing.Photo byA.M. Ray

The trove is understood to include material categorized as top secret, among approximately 10 documents discovered at the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy, a thinktank in the capital named after him, a federal law enforcement official familiar with the investigation into the discoveries told CBS News on Saturday.

The latest revelations prompted Andrew Weissmann, former federal prosecutor and senior member of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s team that investigated Donald Trump’s links with Moscow during his 2016 presidential election campaign, to tweet: “This may explain why the WH [White House] has not been transparent with the public about exactly what docs were found.”

He did not elaborate but, like other analysis, previously had drawn a clear distinction between the situation with documents retained from Biden’s time and Donald Trump’s hoarding of boxes of secret documents from his presidency, despite federal requests for all material to be returned, which prompted the FBI to raid his Florida residence last summer.

Biden’s legal team voluntarily turned the documents found over to federal officials after they were discovered last November.

“Let’s remember that what we are (correctly) asking the current WH to do – be as transparent as possible about what happened and when – is something Trump has not done at all, to this day, with respect to the MAL [Mar-a-Lago] docs, other than put out a series of lies,” Weissman tweeted on Thursday.

Trump and Biden are now both under investigation by separate special counsels at the request of the Department of Justice. House Republicans, now in control of the lower chamber of Congress, on Friday announced an investigation of Biden by the judiciary committee.

The current White House explanation for Biden’s situation, offered by Sauber, is that the special counsel’s inquiry “will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced” – a “mistake” with the nation’s secrets, after the former vice-president’s office was hastily packed up at the end of the Obama administration, just before Trump took office.

Richard Painter, the top ethics official in the George W. Bush White House, said the discovery of the documents was “very troubling” and that the Biden

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Joe Biden# classified documents# White House# investigation# mishandling of sensitive infor

Comments / 95

Published by

As a journalist and videographer, I am dedicated to seeking out and sharing important and interesting stories with the public. In addition to being the owner of uCasters X Stream Media, LLC, and contributor to News Break, I am a member of the United States Press Agency (USPA) and the owner of an online radio station 1073vip.com, where I continue to use my skills and passion to inform and engage audiences with compelling and accurate storytelling. Make sure to follow me for more articles.

Chicago, IL
362 followers

More from A. M. Ray

Illinois State

Illinois Governor: Bans Assault Weapons and High-Capacity Magazines, Amidst Law Enforcement Resistance

On January 10th, 2023, Illinois Governor JB Pritzger signed into law a package of gun control measures that aims to restrict certain firearms and attachments, limit the possession of ammunition and enhance gun restraining orders. The new law also requires registration for certain firearms already owned.

Read full story
511 comments

Kanye West's Remarriage to Bianca Censori: The Inside Story

According to a recent report, Kanye West, the famous rapper and designer, has reportedly remarried Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, just two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. The couple is said to have known each other for a few years, after Bianca began working for Yeezy in 2020 and is currently listed as the Head of Architecture and has an MA in Architecture from Melbourne University in Australia.

Read full story
5 comments

Biden Goes Off-Script: MLK Breakfast Turns into a Lesson on How to Take on the Government.

Image of President Joe Biden at the National Action Network Breakfast giving a speech on Martin Luther King Day.Photo byA.M.Ray. In a speech given at the National Action Network's annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast on Monday, President Biden addressed the issue of assault weapons and the argument made by some that they need such weapons to fight the government. The President stated that those who argue for this need would require a much larger arsenal in order to stand a chance. He also made reference to a quote by Thomas Jefferson, "The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants," and commented that those who use it to justify owning assault weapons are misguided.

Read full story
682 comments
Chicago, IL

Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 Million

The former payroll manager at the Art Institute of Chicago has been charged with defrauding the museum out of more than $2 million by allegedly siphoning funds intended for other employees into his own bank account for over a decade. Michael Maurello, 56, has been charged with two counts each of wire fraud and bank fraud by federal prosecutors. He has not yet been scheduled for an arraignment in Chicago.

Read full story
5 comments

Securing Grants for Your For-Profit Business: A Step-by-Step Guide

As a for-profit entity, your business may be eligible for grants from government agencies, private foundations, and corporations. These grants can provide financial support for specific projects, such as research and development, job creation, or expanding into new markets. However, the process of applying for and obtaining grants can be complex and competitive. Here are some tips to help your business successfully apply for and obtain grants as a for-profit entity.

Read full story

House Republicans Investigate Document Discoveries Linked to Joe and Hunter Biden

The discovery of certain documents related to President-elect Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden has sparked controversy and interest among House Republicans. These documents were found on a laptop that is believed to belong to Hunter Biden and House Republicans are now looking into potential conflicts of interest and ethical concerns regarding the Biden family.

Read full story

No Fun in Games with Tons of Ads and NO Payouts

If you're looking for a little bit of fun and the chance to win some money, you might be tempted to try out some of the many app games available on the market. But be warned: some of these games may not be as straightforward as they seem.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Special Grand Jury Ends 2020 Election Probe

In response to these allegations, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani-Kayode Willis launched a special grand jury investigation in November 2020 to examine the validity of the claims. Over the course of several months, the grand jury heard testimony from a range of witnesses and reviewed a vast amount of evidence, including voter rolls, ballot boxes, and other materials related to the election.

Read full story
16 comments

Thinking outside of the Internet (box) is what made it more than just an Internet radio station

1073vip.com is a one-of-a-kind internet radio station that caters specifically to the interests of Generation X. Founded in 2005 by Adam Mitchell, also known as Jamm, the station has gained a loyal following for its mix of Hip-Hop, R&B, and throwbacks from the 80s and 90s. Over the years, 1073vip.com has featured on-air personalities such as Nikki Woods, former producer of the Tom Joyner Morning Show, ChiBlizz on-air talent of Power92.3 FM in Chicago, as well as comedian and co-host of "The Talk" on CBS, Sheryl Underwood. Mr. Mitchell explained the reason he named his internet station like an FM radio station is because, "when it comes to radio people have been conditioned to recognize numbers followed by letters. I'm just keeping to that standard. I could have easily named it after myself, but I wanted the station to have its own identity just like its FM counterparts."

Read full story
1 comments

Much needed high-tech upgrades for Ukraine's defenses

Ukraine's military is undergoing a high-tech upgrade as the country continues to face aggression from Russia. In a recent address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is planning a prolonged campaign of attacks using Iranian-made Shahed drones in an attempt to exhaust Ukraine.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami Gardens, FL

Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shoot

On Thursday night, shots rang out at French Montana's video shoot in Miami Gardens, Florida left at least 10 people injured. The incident occurred outside of a local restaurant, The Licking, which is owned by DJ Khaled and has multiple locations. In a statement to CNN, The Licking expressed their condolences for the victims of the shooting and stated that the restaurant has no connection to the incident.

Read full story
3 comments

The prayer the world is praying: PRAY FOR DAMAR 3

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin was rushed to the hospital on Monday after collapsing on the field during a team practice. The safety was immediately attended to by team medical staff and taken to a Cincinnati hospital, where he is currently awake and receiving treatment.

Read full story
4 comments

Still a NO go for Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House

On Wednesday, January 5th, Kevin McCarthy was not voted in as Speaker of the House for the 11th time. This marks the latest in a series of failed attempts for McCarthy to secure the position, which is considered to be one of the most powerful in the US government.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy