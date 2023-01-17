Biden Goes Off-Script: MLK Breakfast Turns into a Lesson on How to Take on the Government.

Image of President Joe Biden at the National Action Network Breakfast giving a speech on Martin Luther King Day. Photo by A.M.Ray

In a speech given at the National Action Network's annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast on Monday, President Biden addressed the issue of assault weapons and the argument made by some that they need such weapons to fight the government. The President stated that those who argue for this need would require a much larger arsenal in order to stand a chance. He also made reference to a quote by Thomas Jefferson, "The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants," and commented that those who use it to justify owning assault weapons are misguided.

The President also argued that assault weapons have no "social redeeming value." He stated that these types of weapons serve no purpose other than to cause mass destruction and have no place in civilian society. He went on to say that assault weapons have been used in numerous mass shootings in the United States, causing tragic loss of life and devastating families and communities.

President Biden has previously made similar statements on the subject of assault weapons. In July 2021, during a White House speech outlining his plan to combat gun violence, he said, "You need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons." He also stated that there have always been limits on the Second Amendment, citing that from the day it was passed, it limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon they could own. He pointed out that one could not buy a cannon under the Second Amendment.

The President's statements on the issue of assault weapons have been met with mixed reactions. Some have praised him for taking a strong stance on the issue and for calling for stricter gun control laws. Others have criticized him for overstepping his bounds and for infringing on the rights of law-abiding citizens.

The debate over gun control in the United States has been ongoing for decades, with both sides holding strong opinions on the issue. Those who support stricter gun control laws argue that it is necessary to prevent mass shootings and to keep communities safe. They point to countries like Japan and Australia, which have stricter gun laws and lower rates of gun violence. On the other hand, those who oppose stricter gun control laws argue that it is a violation of the Second Amendment and that law-abiding citizens should be able to own any type of weapon they choose.

The issue of assault weapons is a particularly contentious one, with both sides holding strong opinions. Those who support the ownership of assault weapons argue that it is a matter of self-defense and that the government should not be able to restrict access to these types of weapons. On the other hand, those who oppose the ownership of assault weapons argue that these types of weapons have no place in civilian society and have been used in numerous mass shootings, causing tragic loss of life.

The President's call for stricter gun control laws, including a ban on assault weapons, is likely to face significant opposition in Congress. The National Rifle Association (NRA) and other pro-gun groups have significant influence in Congress and have historically been able to block any attempts to pass stricter gun control laws. However, with the recent rise in mass shootings and public support for stricter gun control laws, the President and his allies may be able to make progress on this issue.