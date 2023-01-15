Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 Million

Image of the icon lion outside of the Chicago Art Museum on Michigan Ave. Photo by A.M. Ray

The former payroll manager at the Art Institute of Chicago has been charged with defrauding the museum out of more than $2 million by allegedly siphoning funds intended for other employees into his own bank account for over a decade. Michael Maurello, 56, has been charged with two counts each of wire fraud and bank fraud by federal prosecutors. He has not yet been scheduled for an arraignment in Chicago.

According to the indictment, in his role as payroll manager, Maurello had access to making direct deposits. But between 2007 and 2020, he disguised payments to make it appear as though they were going to other employees, when they were actually going into his own account. The Art Institute of Chicago began a review of its financial control procedures in 2019 which led to the discovery of unusual account activity and an internal investigation later revealed Maurello's alleged scheme.

A statement from the Art Institute of Chicago said "This individual’s employment was terminated for cause, and the matter was immediately referred to law enforcement. After an investigation, the Department of Justice has filed criminal charges against the former employee."

According to the Art Institute, Maurello's actions resulted in a cumulative loss of over $2 million but the organization stated that the length of time and manner in which the money was taken did not impact decisions around staffing, payroll, scholarship funding, programming or other financial aspects of the organization. The institute has implemented additional controls and procedures to help detect and prevent any future malfeasance and are recovering funds through insurance.