No Fun in Games with Tons of Ads and NO Payouts

Image of Android phone with angry emoji. Photo by A.M.Ray

If you're looking for a little bit of fun and the chance to win some money, you might be tempted to try out some of the many app games available on the market. But be warned: some of these games may not be as straightforward as they seem.

I recently played several app games as part of an experiment and to write about as a journalist. I found that many of the games promised instant payouts, but upon completing the game and following the necessary steps to claim my winnings, I discovered that there were significant delays in receiving the payouts. Some of the apps powered by the developer Unity includes games like Pusher Carnival, Jackpot Spin, Gold Mine Slots, Lucky Devil Slot, and Jackpot Master Pusher, have not responded to my requests for payouts at all.

image of an android phone with dollar sign on the screen and sad emoji. Photo by A.M.Ray

It's not just the payouts that are questionable. I also noticed that some of the companies behind these games do not have a "Terms of Service" listed on Google Play, where I downloaded the apps. One app in particular had a link to its "Terms of Service" pointing to its "Privacy Policy," which appeared to be copied from a template.

As someone who has developed apps for both Google Play and the App Store, I am familiar with the strict guidelines and requirements that must be met when it comes to policies. I am concerned that these companies are not being held to the same standards and may be engaging in deceptive practices.

But the issue goes beyond just these individual app developers. It's possible that app store platforms like Google Play and the App Store are turning a blind eye to these deceptive apps, allowing them to continue operating and profiting from users that have to sit through massive amounts of ads.

It's not just me who has experienced these issues. I've read user reviews on the Apps and noticed that users like myself posted in their reviews promised payouts, and not receiving them.

It's worth noting that many of these deceptive app games seem to originate from the software developer ChetU which has offices in the United States listing its Headquarters & Delivery Center 1500 Concord Ter. Suite 100, Sunrise, FL 33323. They may be using the promise of payouts to lure in unsuspecting users and generate profits through ads and in-app purchases.

I have reached out to the developer for comments but have not received a response. I will make updates to this article if they come in.