1073vip.com is a one-of-a-kind internet radio station that caters specifically to the interests of Generation X. Founded in 2005 by Adam Mitchell, also known as Jamm, the station has gained a loyal following for its mix of Hip-Hop, R&B, and throwbacks from the 80s and 90s. Over the years, 1073vip.com has featured on-air personalities such as Nikki Woods, former producer of the Tom Joyner Morning Show, ChiBlizz on-air talent of Power92.3 FM in Chicago, as well as comedian and co-host of "The Talk" on CBS, Sheryl Underwood. Mr. Mitchell explained the reason he named his internet station like an FM radio station is because, "when it comes to radio people have been conditioned to recognize numbers followed by letters. I'm just keeping to that standard. I could have easily named it after myself, but I wanted the station to have its own identity just like its FM counterparts."

Image of the side of 1073vip.com's Super Suburban aka The Bus Photo by 1073vip.com

1073vip.com is more than just an internet radio station - it is also a community-focused organization that hosts events and gives back to underserved communities in the Midwest. The station has participated in events such as the Merrillville and Gary Indiana 4th of July parades and has plans to launch its own concert series featuring national and local acts. In addition, 1073vip.com is partnering with a non-profit organization to provide food, clothing, and shelter to those in need, as well as teaching technical skills in the broadcast industry to underprivileged youth.

Image of 1073vip.com's community bingo event Photo by 1073vip.com

One of the most unique aspects of 1073vip.com is its mobile satellite uplink truck. Equipped with a 1.2-meter Ku Band antenna and the ability to broadcast via the Galaxy 18 satellite. Dubbed "The Bus," this truck allows the station to broadcast audio and video remotely from any location without relying on the internet or power from the client as everything is self-contained. The uplink truck can also be used to assist first responders during natural disasters, allowing up to 75 VOIP phones to be utilized over satellite, provide video on the ground by deploying a drone to assist in search efforts, power to charge equipment and cellphones without the need to tow a generator and most importantly able to deploy within two hours of receiving a call for assistance.

Image of 1073vip.com's drones Photo by 1073vip.com

Mr. Mitchell, owner of 1073vip.com, is also an FAA certified drone pilot, with access to hex and quad wing drones that can be used in search and rescue efforts.

Image of 1073vip.com's satellite mobile uplink truck. Photo by 1073vip.com

In addition to its internet radio station and community involvement, 1073vip.com is also a professional news gathering agency owned and operated by Mr. Mitchell's parent company, uCasters X Stream Media, LLC. With its unique mix of programming, community involvement, and technical capabilities, 1073vip.com is truly a one-of-a-kind organization with aspirations to get even bigger than what it already is.