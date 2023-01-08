Much needed high-tech upgrades for Ukraine's defenses

A. M. Ray

Image of Ukrainian flagPhoto byAdam Mitchell

Ukraine's military is undergoing a high-tech upgrade as the country continues to face aggression from Russia. In a recent address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is planning a prolonged campaign of attacks using Iranian-made Shahed drones in an attempt to exhaust Ukraine.

"We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack on Shaheds. Its bet may be on exhaustion," Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday. "On exhaustion of our people, our air defense, our energy sector."

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine's main task is to ensure that Russia's drone plans fail. Ukrainian forces have already shot down more than 80 Shahed drones since the start of 2023.

To defend against these attacks and strengthen its military capabilities, Ukraine is investing in a range of high-tech solutions. This includes the development of advanced air defense systems, the modernization of its military hardware, and the training of specialized cyber warfare units.

Image of Ukrainian military anti-air systemPhoto byAdam Mitchell

The country is also partnering with other nations, such as the United States, to acquire advanced military technology and expertise. In December 2022, the U.S. agreed to sell Ukraine's military a package of weapons worth $125 million, including Javelin anti-tank missiles and Mark VI patrol boats.

These efforts have been met with fierce resistance from Russia, which has been accused of violating the ceasefire agreements in eastern Ukraine and continuing to illegally annex Crimea. In response, the U.S. and its allies have imposed economic sanctions on Russia and provided military assistance to Ukraine.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine serves as a reminder of the importance of a strong military and the need for countries to modernize and defend themselves against external threats. Zelensky's warning about Russia's plans to exhaust Ukraine through prolonged drone attacks highlights the need for continued vigilance and investment in defense capabilities.

As a journalist and videographer, I am dedicated to seeking out and sharing important and interesting stories with the public.

