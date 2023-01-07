Miami Gardens, FL

Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shoot

A. M. Ray

On Thursday night, shots rang out at French Montana's video shoot in Miami Gardens, Florida left at least 10 people injured. The incident occurred outside of a local restaurant, The Licking, which is owned by DJ Khaled and has multiple locations. In a statement to CNN, The Licking expressed their condolences for the victims of the shooting and stated that the restaurant has no connection to the incident.

Police outside of The Licking where 10 people were shot during rapper French Montana video shoot.Photo byToday90

According to the statement, The Licking was not aware of the music video being filmed and only found out about it at the last minute. The statement also indicated that the restaurant has no idea what took place during the shooting and has cooperated with police by providing them with the necessary footage.

Details about the shooting are still unclear, but reports indicate that multiple people were taken to area hospitals with injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Image of French Montana at Billboard Music AwardsPhoto byYahoo

This shooting is yet another example of the devastating impact of gun violence in the United States. It is a reminder of the need for stronger gun control laws and more efforts to address the root causes of violence. The thoughts and prayers of the community are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

It is important to note that this incident occurred at a music video shoot, highlighting the potential dangers of such events. While music and entertainment can bring joy and bring people together, it is important to prioritize safety and take necessary precautions to prevent tragedies like this from occurring.

The shooting at French Montana's video shoot is a tragic reminder of the need for action to address gun violence in our society. It is our hope that those injured in this incident will make a full recovery and that steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

