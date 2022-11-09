Picnic wines (and perfect pairings) for any time of year

A. Kuehn

Summer sun and incessant heat waves bring dreams of bubbles and a lust for luscious rosés, but this global collection of refreshing bottles brings something to savor any time of year. So pack up the picnic basket, put on some shorts, and get ready for a summer vacation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8gP1_0j1vnzTh00
Photo shared courtesy of Villa Maria Winery

The Whites

Ponga Sauv Blanc - The crisp aromas and citrus notes of this affordable vibrant vintage will transport you straight to the hills of New Zealand. Pair with an indoor (or outdoor) picnic of Pacific oysters or other seafood.

Villa Maria Private Bin Sauv Blanc - Another New Zealand stunner, this accessible wine boasts equally vibrant flavors as well as notes of lemongrass, jalapeño peppers, and fresh herbs. Pack your picnic basket with Camembert, Havarti, and Gouda. If you can find it, Villa Maria's Wairau Valley Reserve presents a classic expression of the same grape with notes of black currant, boxwood, and grapefruit.

Grillo Quattro Quarti - Dangerously drinkable and amazingly inexpensive, this white blend has a clean nose with floral hints of orange blossom, yellow peach, apricot, and almond. Pair it with seafood pasta (or a seafood pasta salad).

Castello del Terriccio Con Vente - With a name that translates as "windswept", this Viognier and Sauv Blanc blend conjures images of a warm summer breeze. Refreshing and crisp with a hint of salt, it's a perfect companion to a charcuterie or cheese board.

Clay Shannon Sauvignon Blanc - This fragrant crisp wine boasts a nose of passion fruit, lime, and stone fruit balanced with high acidity and a lingering grassy finish. Pair with spicy seafood or stone fruit salad.

Le FAT Bastard Chardonnay 2020 - With playful flavors and a full body, this golden chardonnay is a glass of late summer. Pair it with grilled salmon or chicken salad sandwiches for an indoor feast reminiscent of summer's peak.

Medloc Ames 2020 My Sister Charlie Chardonnay - Named after an imaginary playmate, this special Chardonnay features magical notes of lemon verbena, caramel apple, and white peach, a silky acidity, and a hint of adventure. Pair it with apple slices and gouda, or brie and graham crackers drizzled with honey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJ7Cm_0j1vnzTh00
Photo shared courtesy of Colangelo & Partners

The Pinks

Ehlers Estate 2021 Sylviane Rosé - The first thing you'll notice about this wine is its gorgeous deep color and fabulous floral label. Inside the bottle you'll find a bouquet of strawberries, white peach, and pear and a vibrant acidity ready to play well with others. Pair with Spanish tortilla or spicy chicken wings.

Spire's Gran Moraine Sparkling Brut Rosé - Nothing says summer like a bottle of pink bubbles. Bring back that carefree feeling with aromas of strawberry shortcake and toasted brioche mingled with hints of nectarine, watermelon and kumquat. Balanced acidity and a clean finish make it a great aperitif or perfect pair to cream puffs.

Justin Rose - Always accessible, this refreshing Syrah-based rose features crisp summer apple and red berries with subtle notes of chamomile. A perfect pairing for grilled shrimp skewers and fresh basil pesto.

Brilla Prosecco Rosé - Pale pink hues, bright bubbles, and an embarrassingly affordable price point make this sparkler as easy to sip by the bottle as the glass. It's a great way to bring a summer sparkle into a rainy afternoon or just an ordinary Monday. Pair with joy, oysters, or anything salty.

Valdo Marca Oro Brut Prosecco Rosé - An abundance of Glera grapes mingle with a touch Pinot Noir to form a delicate harmony in this fruity pink sparkler. Pleasant aromas lead to a lingering finish that refreshes the palate. Pair with pasta or tartare and share with the people you like the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RC2H_0j1vnzTh00
R. McDonough

The Reds

EnRoute "Les Pommiers" Pinot Noir - This silky forest pinot is poetry in a bottle. Layers of dark berries infused with hints of violet and whispers of strawberries, are supported by seamless tannins and finish in earthy notes of oak and spice. Pair with roasted garlic and shiitake mushroom bruschetta.

Botter Gran Passione Rosso IGT - Summer is a season of passion, and this Italian blend is the wine to tap into that with a deep color, bold fruit, and a balanced structure that supports stronger pairings and gamey dishes. Match with grilled meats or aged cheeses.

Siduri Willamette Valley Pinot Noir - Wanting to recreate the late days of summer and the shift into fall? You may find a good fit with this rich zippy pinot, which opens with autumnal notes of cranberry and persimmon. Pack an Oregonian picnic of spicy chicken wings, salad and marionberry pie and pair it with luscious notes of boysenberry, black cherry, and baking spices.

Aperture - If you're looking for a deeper, bolder expression of summer—perhaps one of those Indian summers that blend into autumn—you may favor the intense black fruits and velvety tannins of this Cab Sauv. Pair with grilled steak and chimichurri sauce or smoky roasted eggplant.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# PicnicWines# Picnic Anytime# Summer Wines# Wine Recommendations# Wine List

Comments / 0

Published by

People are the worst. And the best. And everything in between. They have brilliant ideas and create horrific and fabulous things. I am deeply curious about and fascinated by the human animal, and I love sharing its stories with others. I call San Francisco home, but consider the world an equal-access territory. My work for News Break centers largely on local culture events, U.S. travel destinations, and trends in the food industry at both the macro and micro level.

San Francisco, CA
37 followers

More from A. Kuehn

San Francisco, CA

Weekend Away: Sip, Shop, and Stay in San Francisco's Union Square

Whether Memorial Day has you hunting for sales or looking for an excuse to slip away for a shopping spree, Union Square has you covered. Call it pandemic brain, but I can hardly remember the last time I planned a multi-day shopping excursion, tried items on in a store, or treated myself to a mid-shopping tea break, all without a mask. But times are changing, and despite the continued shift of major retailers to online marketplaces, there's still plenty of tactile IRL fun to be had at the shops on Powell Street and the stores to be found in the Westfield Shopping Center and around San Francisco's Union Square.

Read full story
Monterey, CA

A three-day holiday in Cozy Carmel and Monterey Bay

Staying in the city for the holidays? Longing for a weekend away, but looking to avoid the throngs of holiday travelers? Monterey Bay offers a humble selection of charming and cheerful options, whether you're in search of a respite or on the hunt for Yuletide activity. Adapt this three-day itinerary to suit your holiday wish list.

Read full story
1 comments

Perfect pairings: Selecting wines for this year's holidays

The holidays are here! Many Americans recently participated in a large family (or friendly) gathering for the first time in two years, and most are planning holiday events this December that will begin to make up for so much time lost between us. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to bring just the right wine for this season's festivities.

Read full story
Santa Cruz, CA

Pre-cation at Dream Inn, your gateway to Santa Cruz

The holidays are coming and your nerves aren't quite ready for the bustling milieu of holidays past. You may have put on pants and gone out for dinner, but a full-fledged family gathering? That's a different animal. The past 20 months have you tired of your home and unaccustomed to other humans at the same time. Perhaps what you need is a pre-cation. A little "me time" or "us time" to soothe your soul and prepare you for the festivities to come.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

SF's historic Boudin Bakery reopens its top-shelf bistro

Boudin Sourdough is a title-holder amongst San Francisco's institutions. Isidore Boudin's French-Californian bakery not only holds the coveted trademark of producing "The Original San Francisco Sourdough", but is also recognized as "the oldest continually operating business in San Francisco." The 1849 establishment is as essential to the city as the Powell Street cable cars and older than the Golden Gate Bridge. Despite this fact, SF residents rarely find themselves eyeing the scorpion and lobster-shaped boules in the windows of Boudin's flagship bakery.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Curio seeks to keep SF residents happy, healthy, and well-entertained

"Change or die!" This axiom-turned-aphorism of 1960s and 70s entrepreneurs has become the imminent reality of businesses across the city (and across the world) since the start of the pandemic. Restaurants and bars have had an especially hard time, with consistently inconsistent shifts in regulations and mandates around indoor/outdoor dining, liquor sales, and capacity restraints in what used to be boisterous and thriving spaces.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Resident orcas return as San Juan Island welcomes summer travelers

An orca off the coast of San Juan IslandApril Ryan. Thursday, July 1st, San Juan Island welcomed the return of K-pod, one of the three local pods of fish-eating killler whales that have made this area their home for decades. The homecoming of K-pod marks the start of a season for the southern resident orcas, as they've been designated by the researchers who have loved, observed, and studied them over the past 40 years; it's also a great reason to get out and visit San Juan Island while these whales are there.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Washington Orcas return to San Juan Islands: Where and why to see whales in the wild

K33 doing a back dive off the coast of San Juan IslandDave Ellifrit, Center for Whale Research (Permit #21238) Thursday, July 1st, a pod of orcas (also called killer whales) was spotted off of Eagle Point on the coast of San Juan Island. This was a milestone moment, not because it was an orac sighting, which is common enough in the area, but because this was the summer homecoming of the resident orcas. Such events are becoming more and more rare as a changing ecosystem drives the whales farther and farther from their homewaters, leaving us humans to wonder what our role is in the process.

Read full story
1 comments
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO down: A weekend away on the Central Coast

Ready to relax after a week (or a more) of sitting in traffic, waiting in lines, dialing into video calls, and tending to everyone else? Centered around the city of San Luis Obispo (SLO), California's Central Coast is the perfect middle ground between city and country and activity and rest, (not to mention a midpoint between LA and SF). Whether you're looking for hilltop hikes or streetside cafes, you'll find a way to unwind in the Central Coast.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Weekend Road Trip: A Modern Take on Palm Springs

After a year of lockdown, Californians are itching to get out of their homes and back into the world. Warmer weather and ample outdoor activities make Palms Springs a perfect destination for a springtime weekend away, whether you're coming from LA, San Francisco, or anywhere in between. Check out these top recommendations for reengaging with familiar favorites and new novelties in the Greater Palm Springs area.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy