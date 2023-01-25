Saying Goodbye to One of the Worst Show on Television ~ Fear The Walking Dead Final Season

A.G.B. Jr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35zSAG_0kQ5DaCG00
Fear The Walking DeadPhoto byDenofgeek.com

Since AMC's The Walking Dead came to an end. Fans are left with it's lackluster gut buster FEAR THE WALKING DEAD. At it's conception, it was building a very good story and somewhere after the third season it committed legendary status suicide.

Unlike it's predecessor, Fear the Walking Dead will go down in history as one of the best made flops of all time. The hunt for a good story was absent in the writers room for this show. The writers had to be the greatest liars to ever share a script to ever agree with their fellow writers that the concepts for this series actually made sense and can be believable.

The stories are so exaggerated and weak of any common sense that I kept watching because I just knew that it had to get better or something amazing was going to come out of the foolishness I was watching. When they killed off Madison they killed off a huge part of what could have been a better story.

Then they added Morgan to the struggle and if they had a better writing staff, it could've turned into a real fight for survival but they turned him into a overprotective softie that cared way too much about every stranger still alive.

On of th

On of the most annoying moments was the that very smart survivors suddenly turned into complete morons and flew a crappy plane into the abyss to save the world. Another one of my favorite annoyance factors was the nuclear bomb, before and after. That was some of the dumbest scenes and situations ever written for television.nnoying moments was the that very smart survivors suddenly turned into complete morons and flew a crappy plane into the abyss to save the world. Another one of my favorite annoyance factors was the nuclear bomb, before and after. That was some of the dumbest scenes and situations ever written for television.

The worst scenarios are when the most intense situations occur and the hero has no way to survive, but for some reason it goes to commercial and the hero lives without a scratch.

Those have to be some of the most overprotective writers I've ever had the honest of cringing at.

But, thankfully somebody at the AMC network finally watched a episode of FTWD and flew into a rage of disappointment.

So we fair thee well Fear of the Walking Dead and it's poorly portrayed apocalypse because they have begun the final season of one of the worst shows that had so many chances of recovering but for some reason got dumber and dumber by the episode.

The direction of the incredibly horrible show was probably put in the hands of a bunch of hacks and thrown up and paths destined by heads or tails.

Thank you AMC for finishing this show off and I hope it's with some kind of common sense or realistic goodbyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9jr9_0kQ5DaCG00
AMC's Fear The Walking DeadPhoto byIMDb

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# AMC Fear The Walking Dead# Agbjr# Horror TV Show# Zombies# TV Show Review

Comments / 30

Published by

I've been writing for over 20 years and for the past 3 I've contributed to many news and movie review forums as well as blogs on multiple platforms and sites. This is the beginning of my journey with NewsBreak.

Youngstown, OH
223 followers

More from A.G.B. Jr

Movie Recommendation: The Menu

2022's THE MENU is one of the years best. Based on the real life events that never happened and every employee with an attitude as dreamed about. But, that's why we have the wonderful world of movies to fill our imaginations.

Read full story

The Woman King (2022) ~ Movie Review

After receiving so many requests for me to review” THE WOMAN KING”, I have finally watched it without interruptions or expectations. My opinion within the first 15 minutes was that I didn’t stop watching this movie until the end, so the first 15 minutes doesn’t matter because the entire movie had me paying attention. Not many movies can achieve that and I felt like I was watching the San Francisco 49ers play.

Read full story
1 comments

TROLL (2022) Movie Review

(2022)Troll is a Norwegian film based on an ancient troll that awakens to take a walk. No joke, it just took a very long walk thru the entire movie. I’m a patient man, but I couldn’t understand how so many online reviews made me believe this film was a good movie that deserved a chance. I watched it DUBBED and because it was such a horrible watch, I watched with no audio dubbing and with subtitles only.

Read full story
5 comments

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ~ MOVIE REVIEW

The new (2022) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sequel was on my waiting to watch list since Director/Writer Rian Johnson announced a sequel to the very smart and entertaining 2019 Knives Out digital release that I almost passed on due to going insane during the quarantine. Thankfully, I didn't.

Read full story
3 comments

Movie Review: Meet Cute (Pete Davidson & Kaley Cuoco)

Meet Cute stars Pete Davidson and Kalay Cuoco in a rom-com (slash) black comedy. It's about time traveling. It's about love. It's about depression. It's about time. It's about her meeting the love of your life at the worst time of her life.

Read full story

Movie Review: Black Adam

2022's DC Comics/Warner Bros. comic book adaptation of legendary but relatively unknown DC character by the name of 'Black Adam'. It carried the Shazam movie franchise into an entirely different franchise into a new storyline that made lesser and lesser sense as I watched.

Read full story

Movie Recommendation: (2010) UNSTOPPABLE

2010's UNSTOPPABLE is a non-stop heart pounder, it has no slow motion button or stop switch. It is completely and utterly what you want to watch if you've seen it or not. This is the movie that lacks nothing. It makes sense, makes up for the lack of watching horrible movies and lacks boredom.

Read full story
2 comments

Movie Recommendations: Horror Movies

Here's a list of 3 scary movies to get you through the frightful spirit of Halloween. The Ruins is basically LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS without the musical. It's a visual and scary movie that will make you squirm. It's really a good watch if you just wanna watch a creepy movie with friends. I don't wanna give too much info and ruin the experience so I'll stay very basic about this film.

Read full story
15 comments

Judd Apatow's The Bubble (2022) Movie Review

2022's Judd Apatow comedy The Bubble - (in case you missed it was even released) was an attempt at the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, thru the eyes of a Hollywood film crew, cast, director and hotel staffs eyes. It begins with the co-star of the movie being introduced to the two week quarantine process put in place by production. To eliminate the chance of anyone catching or spreading the Coronavirus.

Read full story

Hellraiser (2022 Remake) Movie Review

This reboot of the 1987 cult classic Hellraiser and it's many creepy cretins. The box is back in full force for more souls and suckers. Naive Riley McKendry take possession of Pandora's Box and the haymen ensues.

Read full story

The Host: Movie Recommendation

The Host is a 2006 South Korean film that is one of my favorite pet peeves films that I hardly remember to talk about. I'll start this by saying that this movie is hands down, one of the greatest monster movies ever made.

Read full story

Movie Recommendation: Sinkhole (South Korean)

Sinkhole is a South Korean movie released in 2021 that to my knowledge, is only available with subtitles, but may have been audio dubbed by now. It wasn't when I first watched it in 2021.

Read full story

Movie Recommendation: Cabin In The Woods (2012)

CABIN IN THE WOODS (2012) Another movie that I discovered by chance. I was busy running my electronic store in 2012 and missed this movie completely. Not knowing what I was going to watch or who was in it. I was pretty much stuck watching Starz, HBO & Epic on cable TV after closing my store at 9 PM and doing the rounds from my girlfriends, friends, family members and my local bar, for a shot or two.

Read full story

Weekend Movie Recommendation: The Hunt

THE HUNT (2020) "One of the Smartest Movies Most People Will Never See or Will Misunderstand" I had no prior knowledge that this movie existed and had zero expectations of it. It was March 2020 and just like you, I was on lockdown. I had no knowledge about any aspects, actors, plot, genre or the slightest notion what I was about to see.

Read full story
3 comments

Movie Review: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bodies Bodies Bodies was very hard to figure out. I don't know if it's a murder mystery, horror, comedy or a physiological thriller. I'm sorry if that sounds confusing, but I don't look movies up or learn about them beforehand, so I can have an open mind going into it. All the information I knew going in was that it started Pete Davidson and the name gave me a clue what to expect. I'm somewhat of a fan of the production company A24 and didn't know it produced this film until the opening credits. I went in blind and watched it for what it was like I did with most movies I've watched in the past 20 years. I did the same with thing with Marcel The Shell With Shoes On and I love that movie.

Read full story
1 comments

Jordan Peele's: Nope - Movie Review

Jordan Peele's lastest film that he wrote, directed and produced is a very smart and well made sci-fi movie. It doesn't leave you waiting to be entertained, it keeps you paying attention and engaged in the story as well as somewhat of a short story about another character to keep you captive.

Read full story
1 comments

CLERKS 3 (2022) Movie Review

Released September 16th, 2022 was the conclusion to the Clerks trifecta. Being that I watched the original Clerks and the even better and more likeable Clerks 2. I find myself at an impasse. I don't believe my words can ring true as an honest review after watching this Keven Smith's Clerks 3, because I enjoyed the Clerks movies and appreciate him closing the chapter on these characters after almost 30 years of wild cameos and unorthodox spin-offs.

Read full story

FALL (2022): Movie Review

2022's phycological thriller Fall is a very annoying movie. Sorry, that was my fear of heights talking. Ok. Director Scott Mann's nerve wrecking survival of the "hell no that didn't just happen" thriller is very well played and made.

Read full story

WTF: Hereditary Movie Review

Tonight I watched 2018's Hereditary movie with no expectations or preparation for what I was about to see. I'd first like to say that Charlie's allergic reaction sucked. Why would anyone be so evil as to recommend this movie without any prior warning. Especially since I decided to watch this scary movie with my girlfriend and her family after the kids went to bed.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy