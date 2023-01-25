Saying Goodbye to One of the Worst Show on Television ~ Fear The Walking Dead Final Season

Fear The Walking Dead Photo by Denofgeek.com

Since AMC's The Walking Dead came to an end. Fans are left with it's lackluster gut buster FEAR THE WALKING DEAD. At it's conception, it was building a very good story and somewhere after the third season it committed legendary status suicide.

Unlike it's predecessor, Fear the Walking Dead will go down in history as one of the best made flops of all time. The hunt for a good story was absent in the writers room for this show. The writers had to be the greatest liars to ever share a script to ever agree with their fellow writers that the concepts for this series actually made sense and can be believable.

The stories are so exaggerated and weak of any common sense that I kept watching because I just knew that it had to get better or something amazing was going to come out of the foolishness I was watching. When they killed off Madison they killed off a huge part of what could have been a better story.

Then they added Morgan to the struggle and if they had a better writing staff, it could've turned into a real fight for survival but they turned him into a overprotective softie that cared way too much about every stranger still alive.

One of the most annoying moments was the that very smart survivors suddenly turned into complete morons and flew a crappy plane into the abyss to save the world. Another one of my favorite annoyance factors was the nuclear bomb, before and after. That was some of the dumbest scenes and situations ever written for television.

The worst scenarios are when the most intense situations occur and the hero has no way to survive, but for some reason it goes to commercial and the hero lives without a scratch.

Those have to be some of the most overprotective writers I've ever had the honest of cringing at.

But, thankfully somebody at the AMC network finally watched a episode of FTWD and flew into a rage of disappointment.

So we fair thee well Fear of the Walking Dead and it's poorly portrayed apocalypse because they have begun the final season of one of the worst shows that had so many chances of recovering but for some reason got dumber and dumber by the episode.

The direction of the incredibly horrible show was probably put in the hands of a bunch of hacks and thrown up and paths destined by heads or tails.

Thank you AMC for finishing this show off and I hope it's with some kind of common sense or realistic goodbyes.