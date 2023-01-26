Movie Recommendation: The Menu

THE MENU Photo by Heaven Of Horror

2022's THE MENU is one of the years best. Based on the real life events that never happened and every employee with an attitude as dreamed about. But, that's why we have the wonderful world of movies to fill our imaginations.

The Menu serves a group of "the elite" and "want for nothings" a creative & dedicated meal that they cannot live without or with. It serves a satisfaction that those who "work hard for" never taste. The Menu gives it's audience a look at life from the eyes of those willing to lose it all for tasteless and tasteful perfection in the form of rare edibles not known to many but served with a smile.

THE JIST OF THE FILM: A young couple traveling to a remote island restaurant ran by a culinary master chef who has a surprise menu planned for it's guests.

It stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, John Leguizamo & an assortment of stars in their own right.

I usually just review movies and give my most honest opinion, but I recommend this film as a deterrence to the OH SO BORING selections we have today.

I'll be recommending more movie from now on instead of complaining about all the boring and painful works of film that small and large studios keep making us suffer through.

I give this film a E (From A to N+O of the alphabets)

GOOD QUALITIES: Plenty of surprises with twists, mysterious and intriguing, complicatedly but easy to follow plot, very good acting and cast

BAD QUALITIES: Nicholas Hoult overacting,