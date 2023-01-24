The Woman King (2022) ~ Movie Review

A.G.B. Jr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvgYl_0kNmeDth00
The Woman KingPhoto byimdb.com

After receiving so many requests for me to review” THE WOMAN KING”, I have finally watched it without interruptions or expectations.

My opinion within the first 15 minutes was that I didn’t stop watching this movie until the end, so the first 15 minutes doesn’t matter because the entire movie had me paying attention. Not many movies can achieve that and I felt like I was watching the San Francisco 49ers play.

It kept my complete attention with action, pain, lack of pleasure, accurate history, lack of morality, compassion and femininity at its strongest. I watched this movie and when it ended, I was glad I didn’t miss this movie.

This isn’t praise. This was a pleasure to watch. The fact that I remember the  character Izogie by name is just an example of how strong this film excites you at times. I would like to give a honest review without bias. But, I am not a fan of the hero’s in this movie. The strongest and bravest are not what I expected or relate with. They are what they were written to be and as the actors who portrayed them. The acting was portrayed with extreme talent and emotions, I lost myself in the lack of bleeding hearts and absence of apologies.

Viola Davis left her heart at home for this performance and I thank her. Seriously a great watch. (THUMBS UP EMOJI)

RATING: 3.8 out 4

GOOD QUALITIES: Never bored me and always kept my attention, no gaps in or complicated plot twists, I forgot that they were acting

BAD QUALITIES: Brutally honest, left no chance for  sequel, will offend the manliest men and over-reactors

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Woman King# agbjr# Movie Review# Viola Davis# Honest Movie Reviews

Comments / 1

Published by

I've been writing for over 20 years and for the past 3 I've contributed to many news and movie review forums as well as blogs on multiple platforms and sites. This is the beginning of my journey with NewsBreak.

Youngstown, OH
210 followers

More from A.G.B. Jr

Saying Goodbye to One of the Worst Show on Television ~ Fear The Walking Dead Final Season

Since AMC's The Walking Dead came to an end. Fans are left with it's lackluster gut buster FEAR THE WALKING DEAD. At it's conception, it was building a very good story and somewhere after the third season it committed legendary status suicide.

Read full story

Movie Recommendation: The Menu

2022's THE MENU is one of the years best. Based on the real life events that never happened and every employee with an attitude as dreamed about. But, that's why we have the wonderful world of movies to fill our imaginations.

Read full story

TROLL (2022) Movie Review

(2022)Troll is a Norwegian film based on an ancient troll that awakens to take a walk. No joke, it just took a very long walk thru the entire movie. I’m a patient man, but I couldn’t understand how so many online reviews made me believe this film was a good movie that deserved a chance. I watched it DUBBED and because it was such a horrible watch, I watched with no audio dubbing and with subtitles only.

Read full story
4 comments

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ~ MOVIE REVIEW

The new (2022) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sequel was on my waiting to watch list since Director/Writer Rian Johnson announced a sequel to the very smart and entertaining 2019 Knives Out digital release that I almost passed on due to going insane during the quarantine. Thankfully, I didn't.

Read full story
2 comments

Movie Review: Meet Cute (Pete Davidson & Kaley Cuoco)

Meet Cute stars Pete Davidson and Kalay Cuoco in a rom-com (slash) black comedy. It's about time traveling. It's about love. It's about depression. It's about time. It's about her meeting the love of your life at the worst time of her life.

Read full story

Movie Review: Black Adam

2022's DC Comics/Warner Bros. comic book adaptation of legendary but relatively unknown DC character by the name of 'Black Adam'. It carried the Shazam movie franchise into an entirely different franchise into a new storyline that made lesser and lesser sense as I watched.

Read full story

Movie Recommendation: (2010) UNSTOPPABLE

2010's UNSTOPPABLE is a non-stop heart pounder, it has no slow motion button or stop switch. It is completely and utterly what you want to watch if you've seen it or not. This is the movie that lacks nothing. It makes sense, makes up for the lack of watching horrible movies and lacks boredom.

Read full story
2 comments

Movie Recommendations: Horror Movies

Here's a list of 3 scary movies to get you through the frightful spirit of Halloween. The Ruins is basically LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS without the musical. It's a visual and scary movie that will make you squirm. It's really a good watch if you just wanna watch a creepy movie with friends. I don't wanna give too much info and ruin the experience so I'll stay very basic about this film.

Read full story
15 comments

Judd Apatow's The Bubble (2022) Movie Review

2022's Judd Apatow comedy The Bubble - (in case you missed it was even released) was an attempt at the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, thru the eyes of a Hollywood film crew, cast, director and hotel staffs eyes. It begins with the co-star of the movie being introduced to the two week quarantine process put in place by production. To eliminate the chance of anyone catching or spreading the Coronavirus.

Read full story

Hellraiser (2022 Remake) Movie Review

This reboot of the 1987 cult classic Hellraiser and it's many creepy cretins. The box is back in full force for more souls and suckers. Naive Riley McKendry take possession of Pandora's Box and the haymen ensues.

Read full story

The Host: Movie Recommendation

The Host is a 2006 South Korean film that is one of my favorite pet peeves films that I hardly remember to talk about. I'll start this by saying that this movie is hands down, one of the greatest monster movies ever made.

Read full story

Movie Recommendation: Sinkhole (South Korean)

Sinkhole is a South Korean movie released in 2021 that to my knowledge, is only available with subtitles, but may have been audio dubbed by now. It wasn't when I first watched it in 2021.

Read full story

Movie Recommendation: Cabin In The Woods (2012)

CABIN IN THE WOODS (2012) Another movie that I discovered by chance. I was busy running my electronic store in 2012 and missed this movie completely. Not knowing what I was going to watch or who was in it. I was pretty much stuck watching Starz, HBO & Epic on cable TV after closing my store at 9 PM and doing the rounds from my girlfriends, friends, family members and my local bar, for a shot or two.

Read full story

Weekend Movie Recommendation: The Hunt

THE HUNT (2020) "One of the Smartest Movies Most People Will Never See or Will Misunderstand" I had no prior knowledge that this movie existed and had zero expectations of it. It was March 2020 and just like you, I was on lockdown. I had no knowledge about any aspects, actors, plot, genre or the slightest notion what I was about to see.

Read full story
3 comments

Movie Review: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bodies Bodies Bodies was very hard to figure out. I don't know if it's a murder mystery, horror, comedy or a physiological thriller. I'm sorry if that sounds confusing, but I don't look movies up or learn about them beforehand, so I can have an open mind going into it. All the information I knew going in was that it started Pete Davidson and the name gave me a clue what to expect. I'm somewhat of a fan of the production company A24 and didn't know it produced this film until the opening credits. I went in blind and watched it for what it was like I did with most movies I've watched in the past 20 years. I did the same with thing with Marcel The Shell With Shoes On and I love that movie.

Read full story
1 comments

Jordan Peele's: Nope - Movie Review

Jordan Peele's lastest film that he wrote, directed and produced is a very smart and well made sci-fi movie. It doesn't leave you waiting to be entertained, it keeps you paying attention and engaged in the story as well as somewhat of a short story about another character to keep you captive.

Read full story
1 comments

CLERKS 3 (2022) Movie Review

Released September 16th, 2022 was the conclusion to the Clerks trifecta. Being that I watched the original Clerks and the even better and more likeable Clerks 2. I find myself at an impasse. I don't believe my words can ring true as an honest review after watching this Keven Smith's Clerks 3, because I enjoyed the Clerks movies and appreciate him closing the chapter on these characters after almost 30 years of wild cameos and unorthodox spin-offs.

Read full story

WTF: Hereditary Movie Review

Tonight I watched 2018's Hereditary movie with no expectations or preparation for what I was about to see. I'd first like to say that Charlie's allergic reaction sucked. Why would anyone be so evil as to recommend this movie without any prior warning. Especially since I decided to watch this scary movie with my girlfriend and her family after the kids went to bed.

Read full story

Jeepers Creepers Reborn Movie Review

The Creeper was one of my favorite horror movie villains of all time. It started with the original Jeepers Creepers (2001) that was a great movie of the time & fresh new concept outside the avalanche of various hit and miss scary movies at the time. It started the would be Creeper craze and followed up with a good but not as good sequel Jeeper Creepers 2 (2003).

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy