The Woman King (2022) ~ Movie Review

The Woman King Photo by imdb.com

After receiving so many requests for me to review” THE WOMAN KING”, I have finally watched it without interruptions or expectations.

My opinion within the first 15 minutes was that I didn’t stop watching this movie until the end, so the first 15 minutes doesn’t matter because the entire movie had me paying attention. Not many movies can achieve that and I felt like I was watching the San Francisco 49ers play.

It kept my complete attention with action, pain, lack of pleasure, accurate history, lack of morality, compassion and femininity at its strongest. I watched this movie and when it ended, I was glad I didn’t miss this movie.

This isn’t praise. This was a pleasure to watch. The fact that I remember the character Izogie by name is just an example of how strong this film excites you at times. I would like to give a honest review without bias. But, I am not a fan of the hero’s in this movie. The strongest and bravest are not what I expected or relate with. They are what they were written to be and as the actors who portrayed them. The acting was portrayed with extreme talent and emotions, I lost myself in the lack of bleeding hearts and absence of apologies.

Viola Davis left her heart at home for this performance and I thank her. Seriously a great watch. (THUMBS UP EMOJI)

RATING: 3.8 out 4

GOOD QUALITIES: Never bored me and always kept my attention, no gaps in or complicated plot twists, I forgot that they were acting

BAD QUALITIES: Brutally honest, left no chance for sequel, will offend the manliest men and over-reactors