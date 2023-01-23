TROLL (2022) Movie Review

Troll (2022) Photo by Netflix.com

(2022)Troll is a Norwegian film based on an ancient troll that awakens to take a walk.

No joke, it just took a very long walk thru the entire movie. I’m a patient man, but I couldn’t understand how so many online reviews made me believe this film was a good movie that deserved a chance. I watched it DUBBED and because it was such a horrible watch, I watched with no audio dubbing and with subtitles only.

NO DIFFRENCE!

2022’s Troll was such a disappointment that I couldn’t find any “GOOD QUALITIES” about it. It turned from the 1998’s Armageddon into The Lord Of The Rings, without even trying to give a great, good or sensible reason. It just goes there for no reason and leaves you wanting The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson to take over this film and make it make sense.

Sadly, he does not save this movie and it stays sucking and making less sense than it did when it changed the entire plot mid film.

The original plot follows the legend of a mythical Norwegian creature called a "Troll". It awakens, the panic, measures are taken and people risk their lives. Watch it to waste time if you'd rather not be entertained.

I couldn’t be worse than it was and I hope they never try to make another movie about a troll, because to be honest. They’ve tried it so many times that I don’t believe that Norway will ever perfect their greatest myth and legend.

GOOD QUALITIES: They spent most the budget on visuals, the ending…

BAD QUALITIES: Most of the movie, the lack of so many things, great example of how not to make a good movie

I RATE THIS FILM: 11 out of 55