Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ~ MOVIE REVIEW

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT SEQUEL Photo by NETFLIX

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY

The new (2022) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sequel was on my waiting to watch list since Director/Writer Rian Johnson announced a sequel to the very smart and entertaining 2019 Knives Out digital release that I almost passed on due to going insane during the quarantine. Thankfully, I didn't.

Now that Rian Johnson has released his newest Knives Out mystery to the world... I was somewhat disappointed but still entertained. Somehow I guessed the killer at the appropriated time but did not expect the other twists and turns and the complete chaos the made this movie very entertaining. I enjoyed the mixture of characters & complications as much as i enjoyed the acting and mystery.

It did at times come on too strong, like it wanted me to like it more than I did. I have seen great reviews and high praises, but I found them more as advertisements or copy and paste treatments/synopsis.

GLASS ONION A Knives Out Mystery Photo by IMDb

The cast was a complete surprise to me because I made sure I had no beforehand information about the cast or plot, so I watched with no expectations and was introduced to my first experience watching Janelle Monae and completely overlooked Kate Hudson but surely recognized Daniel Craig, Edward Norton & Kathryn Hahn in the same typecast roles (that’s only my opinion, not widespread shared fact).

JUDGEMENT: I give Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a solid… 11 out of 16

GOOD QUALITIES: Creative murder mystery/mysteries, emotional intensity and drama for your mama, daddy, grams, gramps and not too much vulgar situations

BAD QUALITIES: Some overacting, some underacting, some disappointing scenarios and not enough mystery or history where it should have applied and made more sense