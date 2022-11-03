Movie Recommendations: Horror Movies

A.G.B. Jr

Here's a list of 3 scary movies to get you through the frightful spirit of Halloween.

1. THE RUINS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykrLb_0isWo6WC00
The Ruins (2008)IMDb


The Ruins is basically LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS without the musical.
It's a visual and scary movie that will make you squirm. It's really a good watch if you just wanna watch a creepy movie with friends. I don't wanna give too much info and ruin the experience so I'll stay very basic about this film.
A group of friends travel to a remote South American pyramid and are both very welcomed by the locals. Luckily, they are very welcome by unseen residents of the pyramid.
They are put to the ultimate survival test to make it 100 feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pvfwx_0isWo6WC00
The Ruins (2008)TMDb


2. Trick 'r Treat (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0vc9_0isWo6WC00
Trick r TreatIMDb


Trick r Treat was one of the best scary movies I have ever watched for Halloween.
It's a anthology (multiple stories that tie into one movie). The stories are very entertaining and creepy as is the ending. It's a trick or treat special that's kid friendly with no nudity, excessive violence or traumatic scenes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNUM4_0isWo6WC00
Trick 'r Treat MovieAGB Jr.


3. Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046bPC_0isWo6WC00
Tucker and Dale vs EvilTMDb


If you need some laughter with your scary, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil is a great Halloween night watch.
It's stupid, funny, freaky, spooky and suspenseful.
It's all you need for a hour and a half of fun, horror and unexpected humor.

It follows Tucker and Dale as the attempt to make things right between them and a group of vacationing college students, but they fail in a hilarious way..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Lx8e_0isWo6WC00
Tucker and Dale vs EvilIMDb

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# Scary Movies# The Ruins# Tucker and Dale vs Evil# Trick r Treat

Comments / 13

Published by

I've been writing for over 20 years and for the past 3 I've contributed to many news and movie review forums as well as blogs on multiple platforms and sites. This is the beginning of my journey with NewsBreak.

Youngstown, OH
186 followers

More from A.G.B. Jr

Movie Recommendation: (2010) UNSTOPPABLE

2010's UNSTOPPABLE is a non-stop heart pounder, it has no slow motion button or stop switch. It is completely and utterly what you want to watch if you've seen it or not. This is the movie that lacks nothing. It makes sense, makes up for the lack of watching horrible movies and lacks boredom.

Read full story

Judd Apatow's The Bubble (2022) Movie Review

2022's Judd Apatow comedy The Bubble - (in case you missed it was even released) was an attempt at the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, thru the eyes of a Hollywood film crew, cast, director and hotel staffs eyes. It begins with the co-star of the movie being introduced to the two week quarantine process put in place by production. To eliminate the chance of anyone catching or spreading the Coronavirus.

Read full story

Movie Recommendation: Sinkhole (South Korean)

Sinkhole is a South Korean movie released in 2021 that to my knowledge, is only available with subtitles, but may have been audio dubbed by now. It wasn't when I first watched it in 2021.

Read full story

Weekend Movie Recommendation: The Hunt

THE HUNT (2020) "One of the Smartest Movies Most People Will Never See or Will Misunderstand" I had no prior knowledge that this movie existed and had zero expectations of it. It was March 2020 and just like you, I was on lockdown. I had no knowledge about any aspects, actors, plot, genre or the slightest notion what I was about to see.

Read full story
3 comments

Movie Review: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bodies Bodies Bodies was very hard to figure out. I don't know if it's a murder mystery, horror, comedy or a physiological thriller. I'm sorry if that sounds confusing, but I don't look movies up or learn about them beforehand, so I can have an open mind going into it. All the information I knew going in was that it started Pete Davidson and the name gave me a clue what to expect. I'm somewhat of a fan of the production company A24 and didn't know it produced this film until the opening credits. I went in blind and watched it for what it was like I did with most movies I've watched in the past 20 years. I did the same with thing with Marcel The Shell With Shoes On and I love that movie.

Read full story
1 comments

Jordan Peele's: Nope - Movie Review

Jordan Peele's lastest film that he wrote, directed and produced is a very smart and well made sci-fi movie. It doesn't leave you waiting to be entertained, it keeps you paying attention and engaged in the story as well as somewhat of a short story about another character to keep you captive.

Read full story
1 comments

CLERKS 3 (2022) Movie Review

Released September 16th, 2022 was the conclusion to the Clerks trifecta. Being that I watched the original Clerks and the even better and more likeable Clerks 2. I find myself at an impasse. I don't believe my words can ring true as an honest review after watching this Keven Smith's Clerks 3, because I enjoyed the Clerks movies and appreciate him closing the chapter on these characters after almost 30 years of wild cameos and unorthodox spin-offs.

Read full story

FALL (2022) Movie Review

2022's phycological thriller Fall is a very annoying movie. Sorry, that was my fear of heights talking. Ok. Director Scott Mann's nerve wrecking survival of the "hell no that didn't just happen" thriller is very well played and made.

Read full story

WTF: Hereditary Movie Review

Tonight I watched 2018's Hereditary movie with no expectations or preparation for what I was about to see. I'd first like to say that Charlie's allergic reaction sucked. Why would anyone be so evil as to recommend this movie without any prior warning. Especially since I decided to watch this scary movie with my girlfriend and her family after the kids went to bed.

Read full story
7 comments

Jeepers Creepers Reborn Movie Review

The Creeper was one of my favorite horror movie villains of all time. It started with the original Jeepers Creepers (2001) that was a great movie of the time & fresh new concept outside the avalanche of various hit and miss scary movies at the time. It started the would be Creeper craze and followed up with a good but not as good sequel Jeeper Creepers 2 (2003).

Read full story
26 comments

Halloween Ends Honest Movie Review

Halloween Ends brings back Laurie Strode for the supposedly final chapter to the Halloween saga and the legend of Michael Myers. But it feels as if the director and the writer were not at all on the same page or the producers purchased the script of some movie called The Tunnel Man and renamed it "Halloween Ends".

Read full story
8 comments

6 Honest Movie Reviews

Save yourself some time by taking an honest to God movie lover's advice. I have enjoyed my time watching some movies, waited months & years for the release of some movies, will never forget some movies and have straight out wasted my time and a chunk of my life on some movies.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy