Movie Recommendations: Horror Movies

Here's a list of 3 scary movies to get you through the frightful spirit of Halloween.



1. THE RUINS



The Ruins (2008) IMDb



The Ruins is basically LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS without the musical.

It's a visual and scary movie that will make you squirm. It's really a good watch if you just wanna watch a creepy movie with friends. I don't wanna give too much info and ruin the experience so I'll stay very basic about this film.

A group of friends travel to a remote South American pyramid and are both very welcomed by the locals. Luckily, they are very welcome by unseen residents of the pyramid.

They are put to the ultimate survival test to make it 100 feet.



The Ruins (2008) TMDb



2. Trick 'r Treat (2007)



Trick r Treat IMDb



Trick r Treat was one of the best scary movies I have ever watched for Halloween.

It's a anthology (multiple stories that tie into one movie). The stories are very entertaining and creepy as is the ending. It's a trick or treat special that's kid friendly with no nudity, excessive violence or traumatic scenes.



Trick 'r Treat Movie AGB Jr.



3. Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010)



Tucker and Dale vs Evil TMDb



If you need some laughter with your scary, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil is a great Halloween night watch.

It's stupid, funny, freaky, spooky and suspenseful.

It's all you need for a hour and a half of fun, horror and unexpected humor.



It follows Tucker and Dale as the attempt to make things right between them and a group of vacationing college students, but they fail in a hilarious way..