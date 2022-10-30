Movie Recommendation: Sinkhole (South Korean)

Sinkhole Movie (North Korean) IMDb

Sinkhole is a South Korean movie released in 2021 that to my knowledge, is only available with subtitles, but may have been audio dubbed by now. It wasn't when I first watched it in 2021.



This movie is one of a lot of well made Korean films that people have no idea exists. It is a great movie that is unlike anything you'll ever see.

It's well made, well written, even with subtitles (if you read the subtitles instead of audio dubbed version) and it's weirdly emotional.

I do believe that it will never be made into a English made movie due to the nature of certain parts being too uneasy to convert into American main stream media without calling it "cringe worthy".

Sinkhole isn't for the claustrophobic or squeamish, it's a little nonsensical at first but when it gets ahold of you, it holds all of your attention and a little of your breath.



Sinkhole is about a... Sinkhole!

But turns into a intoxicating survival story. It follows multiple families that live in a upscale apartment building that was built on a shallow piece of land. But what should be a quick rescue, turns into a fight for tenants lives from different dangers and turns into a inescapable fight for their lives. A race against time disaster movie with heart and soul. The lives to save loved ones become more of a a struggle if they can't work together and survive long enough to be rescued.



Sinkhole delivers you more than you'd expect entering into it. It genuinely captivates something inside, that can't be found in a lot of movies.



It really is a really good movie that I rarely get to recommend.



~ If any of you come across it, please share in the comments so others can too.