Weekend Movie Recommendation: The Hunt

A.G.B. Jr

The Hunt (2020)

THE HUNT (2020)

"One of the Smartest Movies Most People Will Never See or Will Misunderstand"

I had no prior knowledge that this movie existed and had zero expectations of it. It was March 2020 and just like you, I was on lockdown. I had no knowledge about any aspects, actors, plot, genre or the slightest notion what I was about to see.

My first time watching this movie was the single most confusing but interesting experience I've ever had during and after this intentionally captivating film.
Not for the normal reasons you'd think.
Along with my girlfriend, my sister and brother and three teenagers, I recognized that this will become one of the most misunderstood movies of all time.

I've watched this with so many people and there is always mixed perceptions.

When I watched this during the pandemic, I laughed so hard that I almost chocked on popcorn more than once laughing so hard.  But, then I realized that I was the only one seeing the jokes. It was crazy to be laughing so hard by myself. It took longer for other people to get how they were working the jokes in and then some never have.
After collecting my composure and steadying my breathing, I believed that I misinterpreted the scene. But it was quickly followed by another scene that caused the second burst of laughter that to my still unimaginable surprise, nobody else found funny. It confused me but I'm smart enough to get when other people miss jokes. I wondered if they were in a bad mood and sat back with a smirk. But not for long. The hits kept coming and the laughs got more clever. Still, I didn't understand why nobody but me was getting them.
I laughed harder than I had in a long time watching a movie. I mean it might've been years!
But it didn't end there. The action and intensity was very present.
I was somehow watching a entirely different movie than the other six or seven people that was there.
It was absolutely beautiful.
To this day, I've seen The Hunt at least 10 times with at least 20 people and it's always the same. Some people see it for what it is, some people see it eventually and some people just don't understand. The genius behind is the best thing ever.

It's violently terrific, continuously entertaining from start to finish, diabolically directed and creatively written. Plus the acting is superb.

The plot is a simple survival of the fittest and smartest senario. The rich get to hunt the... Hard to like.
It is a true fast paced suspenseful thriller with good... exciting... greasy humor.
It's star packed, but they don't even matter. I swear. It has a star studded cast, that does nothing for the movie. The movie carries itself, the people are just in it.

# The Hunt Movie# Movie Review# AGBJR# The Hunt 2020# Hilary Swank

I've been writing for over 20 years

Youngstown, OH
