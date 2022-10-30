Movie Review: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) Amazon.com

Bodies Bodies Bodies was very hard to figure out. I don't know if it's a murder mystery, horror, comedy or a physiological thriller. I'm sorry if that sounds confusing, but I don't look movies up or learn about them beforehand, so I can have an open mind going into it. All the information I knew going in was that it started Pete Davidson and the name gave me a clue what to expect. I'm somewhat of a fan of the production company A24 and didn't know it produced this film until the opening credits. I went in blind and watched it for what it was like I did with most movies I've watched in the past 20 years. I did the same with thing with Marcel The Shell With Shoes On and I love that movie.



Ok. So, Bodies Bodies Bodies is about a group of friends that has the bright idea of having a "hurricane party". It is what it sounds like. A planned party during a hurricane with previsions to ease and assist whatever may come, at a mansion in a remote location.

A important but unexpected person in the group of friends arrive uninvited and strangely & uncomfortably welcome by here best friends.

They play a game that they seem to have played before and have fondness for.

Playing the game starts a mystery that starts mysteriously causing a bunch of mysteries (not kidding). From there, it is what it is.

It's rated R because of the drugs, violence and sexuality.



MY THOUGHTS



As a A24 fan, I honestly don't know how or what made them believe this movie made enough sense to release. After waiting to finally see Pete Davidson on the big screen again since his brief cameo in The Suicide Squad and after he left Saturday NIGHT Live, I thought this would be a good movie to go see with friends.

I made an honest mistake inviting four of my friends that share too much. This group movie outting had to be the most disappointing in a while.

After it ended, I was like, BLEH.

They were like, BLEH.



I tried so hard not to guess everything that was going to happen in this movie, but I did and it kept being blandly predictable. It was so predictable that I actually guessed the ending half way through.

Most scenes and situations made no sense and there were parts that was too stupid to take serious. At one point I was thinking about asking someone younger if I just wasn't getting it.



There is sweetness to this bitter movie and that is the surprise ending. I did guess the ending but it was still a surprise to everyone else in the theater and I take that as a factor to counteract my natural critique and criticism of movies, music and television shows.



The acting is hard to judge. I don't know if the actors were suppose to overact or they were told to put it on thick. It's not even bad acting. It's the fact that it stopped making sense for them to keep acting badly on purpose. I hoped it was going to get better than just another teen movie.

I hate long winded reviews so here it goes.



~ RATING: I give this movie... 2 out of 4 stars



~ Good Qualities: Good unique idea and surprise ending



~ Bad Qualities: Weak acting or perfect acting and weak dialogue.

It was an average horror movie or a average comedy depending who's watching.

It felt needy, like it was trying too hard to be liked