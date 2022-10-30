Jordan Peele's: Nope - Movie Review

Jordan Peele's NOPE Nope.movie

Jordan Peele's lastest film that he wrote, directed and produced is a very smart and well made sci-fi movie. It doesn't leave you waiting to be entertained, it keeps you paying attention and engaged in the story as well as somewhat of a short story about another character to keep you captive.

It actually keeps you interested during the most timid parts of the film and makes sense of parts you might've otherwise didn't understand why it was included into the story. Jordan Peele has a gift for making people understand things they are unaware of or never knew about.



The cast is pretty solid but at sometimes hard to enjoy watching.



My favorite thing about the entire movie is the reason he named it "Nope". I was in total sync with Daniel Kaluuya character OJ's reaction.



The story consists of two siblings played by Daniel Kaluuya & Keke Palmer, trying to keep their families California horse farm afloat and out of the hands of a neighbor who runs a western themed park that decides to profit from the phenomenon that they are sharing.



It's very suspenseful but looses something when trying to identify with the characters. But, overall it's another intriguing view through the eyes of Jordan Peele's imagination and storytelling.



I give this movie one thumb up for originality and half a thumb for bringing something different to the ever dwindling world of cinema and I thank Mr. Peele for not boring me to sleep like other movies has done this year.

