6 Honest Movie Reviews

Save yourself some time by taking an honest to God movie lover's advice. I have enjoyed my time watching some movies, waited months & years for the release of some movies, will never forget some movies and have straight out wasted my time and a chunk of my life on some movies.

This is my contribution to my love for entertainment in every form. Movies, TV shows, music and media of all forms and genres.

This is my review of the following movies with no spoilers and 100% no holds bar opinion. Hopefully you will honor your curiosity for these movies dispute my review. But I give it to you very raw and will not hold punches if certain movies prove to be painful to get through.

(I sometimes change the rating type depending on many factors)

~ Also, I do not watch movies by release date, I watch them by interest and opportunity to veiw ~

Well, let's begin.

1. Bodies Bodies Bodies
2. Jeepers Creepers: Reborn
3. Hellraiser 2022
4. Clerks 3
5. Smile

~1~

BODIES BODIES BODIES

As a A24 Studio fan, I honestly don't know how what made them believe this was worth making. After waiting to finally see Pete Davidson on the big screen again, I made an honest mistake inviting four of my friends to share in this movie going experience.
I tried so hard not to guess everything that was going to happen in this movie and wished I was wrong around every corner A.K.A. PREDICTABLE
There is sweetness to this bitter movie and that is the surprise ending. The acting is hard to judge and it's not even bad acting. It's the fact that it stopped making sense to keep acting like it was going to get any better than just another teen movie.
I hate long winded reviews so here I go.

~ RATING: I give this movie a 5 out 10

~ Good Qualities: Good budget and surprise ending

~ Bad Qualities: Weak characters and story. Plus it was an average horror movie or a average comedy depending who's watching

~2~

JEEPERS CREEPERS REBORN

I would like to get to the end of this review as quick as possible. Just like I wanted this movie to end as quick as possible.
It's not fair to hype this 20 something year old franchise and have me wait months to watch it start and after 20 minutes, wish it would end ASAP.
I kept giving it chances and it kept making me sick to watch such horrible acting and crappy effects.
I really do mean that it sucked so bad that I fell asleep and had to pay to watch it twice and feel like I should be refunded for watching it both time because of the time I wasted.
I feel abused from the boredom I endured. Nothing about this movie is interesting and it destroyed my love for the franchise and villain.

RATING: 12 out of 100

Good Qualities: It ends eventually

Bad Qualities: Almost every minute of it

AMOUNT OF TIMES I CHECKED MY PHONE: 6

~3~
HELLRAISER 2022
It didn't suck and worth the hour and fourth minutes

RATING: 6.5 out of 10

Good Qualities: Production was top notch, very good acting and up to date overall vision

Bad Qualities: Story stayed too true to the original. A fresh new concept would have been nice.

~4~

Clerks 3

Being that I watched the original Clerks and the even better Clerks 2. I find myself at an impasse. I don't believe my words can ring true after watching this movie because I enjoyed closing the chapter after almost 30 years.
I actually liked how boring it was and the sometimes weak dialog. I also appreciated the nostalgia aspect of it and that the entire original cast is still alive. It was good to watch the sequel to a sequel (I saw Clerks 2 before I saw Clerks).
Kevin Smith put his heart into this movie and as an average fan of his, I recognized how much these movies meant to him.
The jokes had that Norm Macdonald effect. Unlike a lot of other movies out, you will remember this one after it ends, I promise you that. I'll be honest with the rating, but as a fan, I'd give it a 10 out of 10.

RATING: 14 out of 20

Good Qualities: Cast and subtle fan hints related to the making of the first film, it tries to bore you on purpose to end up entertaining you and it doesn't make you hate you ever watched it

Bad Qualities: Very like warm laughs and a little nonsensical to anyone that didn't see the first two movies

~5~

Mr. Harrigan's Phone

This Stephen King adaption is a surprisingly entertaining slow burn. A young boy gives an old man a phone and somehow they made a horror film out of it.
It's not the greatest thing to ever sit through, but it's worth sitting through.
It has an interesting story to tell but is a bit longer than needed to be. I was very patient being that it was very slow to build up to an mediocre climax. I wish it had more horror to it, but it delivered.

RATING: 2.3 out of 4

Good Qualities: It's an interesting story, Donald Sutherland and the older boy actor are very well played, it has plenty of strong characters and it feels like Stephen King wrote it

Bad Qualities: It got interesting too late, at many moments it went from exciting to bland and it could have been more of a scary movie than it was

~6~

PREY (Predator Prequel)

I initially thought it was reaching with no real rhyme or reason. That'll fade quick.
I'll lay out the plot for you.
Back when Pocahontas would've been born, a alien species we know as the Predator, visited what's now know as America. To hunt and kill anything worth a challenge.
But he never could have seen this young brave native woman, handing him a whooping or even surviving his skills.
Basically he beat a wolf, he beat a bear and he beat the French.
Then he meets a little lady that's about that life.
It is really nice to watch a movie without waiting for it to end quickly, which is the theme for 2022.
You will watch from beginning to end with your full attention because you don't wanna miss a thing. It's the same ole story but it's not. He's the same ole Predator but not really. I'd like to give my full respect to the people that thought of this original idea and made it happen. It happens so rarely nowadays.

RATING: 3.7 out of 5

Good Qualities: Good thought out original idea, good action and great characters

Bad Qualities: Stuck to the basic storyline concept a little too much and not enough unexpected action

