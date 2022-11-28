Keeping Your House Clean with Kids

Kids are a joy, aren’t they? :)

But they sure can make keeping your house clean a challenge. I mean, with kids, we have toys, sensory play , and craft projects. It can feel like you’re constantly cleaning up after your kids.

Don’t worry! We’ve got some genius tricks to help you out so you can keep your house clean while still taking care of your little ones. The little ones may even be able to help out! Read on to learn more and start getting your house clean now!

Photo by Canva Pro

Everything Has a Place

One of the most important ways to keep your house clean is to have a place for everything. This becomes especially important with kids. They come with a million Lego pieces and doll accessories.

When everything has its own place, it’s much easier to put things away and keep the house tidy. And combining this tip with Tip #2, your kids will be able to clean their own toys. Especially since they know exactly where each thing belongs.

Set up a toy box or shelf in your child’s room. Then make sure they know that everything goes back to its place when they’re done playing. You can even label the shelves with pictures to help them know where things go.

When everything has a place, it’s easier to keep track of items and to know where to find them when you need them. Trust me, you will be thankful as you are heading out the door without having to frantically look for Billy’s tae kwon do nunchucks.

Photo by Canva Pro

Involve Your Kids

Another great way to keep your house clean with kids is to involve them in the process. Let them help you dust or vacuum. They’ll feel like they’re helping out and you’ll get some extra help around the house.

You can also involve them in making decisions about what to keep and what to donate or throw away. This is a great way to teach them about decluttering and being mindful of what they own.

Here are some ways to get your kids involved in keeping the house clean.

Photo by Canva Pro

Start from an Early Age

It's never too early to start teaching your kids the importance of keeping a clean house. By involving them in household chores at an early age, you will instill good habits that will last a lifetime. This make your life easier (and house cleaner) in the long run. And it will also give your kids a sense of responsibility and pride in their home.

And there's no need to wait until they're old enough to vacuum or do the dishes! Even toddlers can help out with simple tasks like picking up toys or putting away laundry.

Make it a game

Kids love games, so why not turn cleaning up into one? There are lots of ways to do this, but one way is to set a timer and see how fast they can clean up their toys. They’ll be racing to beat the clock and you’ll have a clean house in no time!

You can also make it into a scavenger hunt. See if they can find all the blue toys or all the toy cars. This can be a fun way to get them engaged in cleaning up.

Making cleaning into a game is a great way to get your kids involved and excited about keeping the house clean.

Photo by Canva Pro

Create a Chore Chart

Another great way to involve your kids in keeping the house clean is to create a chore chart. This can be as simple as assigning each day of the week to a different child for cleaning up their toys.

Or you can get more specific and assign certain tasks on certain days. For example, Monday could be for vacuuming, Tuesday for dusting, etc.

A chore chart is a great way to involve your kids in the cleaning process and take care of their home. You can even add stickers or other decorations as positive reinforcement.

Implement Toy Rotation

A toy rotation is a genius way to keep your house clean with kids. This means that you set out a certain number of toys at a time. Store the rest away in bins or closets. This helps prevent your home from being overrun with toys. And it actually helps your kids to appreciate their toys more.

When toys are out of sight, they’re out of mind. This way, toys stay special and new. And your child can look forward to playing with them again.

A toy rotation is also a great way to teach your kids about decluttering and being mindful of what they own.

Photo by Canva Pro

Clean as You Go

Another way to keep your house clean with kids is to clean as you go. This means that when you’re done using something, you put it away.

If you’re cooking, put away the ingredients as you use them or the dirty dishes straight into the dishwasher. If you’re crafting, put away the supplies when you’re done. If your kids are playing, have them put away their toys before moving on to the next activity.

It sounds like a lot of work. But it’s actually much easier than letting mess pile up and then trying to clean them all at once. That can be super overwhelming. And it will make a big difference in how clean your house is.

Have a Routine…and Stick to It!

You know that being a mom means that there is always something else that needs cleaning. And as soon as you tidy up one room, another is a mess. One way to help make housekeeping more manageable is to establish a routine.

Having set times for tasks like laundry, dishes, and vacuuming can help you stay organized. This way, nothing gets missed. I love following Clean Mama's cleaning routine to keep our house tidy and ship-shape.

Have Realistic Expectations

Okay, mama. It’s time for a reality check. We use went through all these tips on how to keep your house clean with kids. But remember, it’s simply not possible to keep the house spotless all the time.

There will be spills, there will be messes, and there will be days when it feels like everything is just one big disaster. But that’s perfectly normal! Welcome to #momlife.

So mama, have some realistic expectations on how clean the house can be with kids. After all, there are more important things than having a spotless home. Like spending time with your family and creating happy memories together. A few toys out of place or a messy kitchen isn’t going to ruin your child’s development. But a stressed-out mom definitely will.

So take a deep breath, relax, and enjoy this crazy ride we call motherhood.

Photo by Canva Pro

Keeping Your House Clean With Kids

It is definitely possible to keep your house clean with kids. Have a plan and be willing to involve them in the process. By implementing some or all of these tips, you can help make tidying up less overwhelming for everyone. Just remember to have realistic expectations and take a deep breath and relax when things get messy. You got this, mama!