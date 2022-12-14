Local Fire Department Releases New Website to Help Shoppers Save Money

Due to the high prices of items and the reluctance of most retailers willing to give discounts, the 980 North Fire Department partnered with the Retailers to offer their website visitors discounts while shopping online. There are Hundreds of retailers listed under their "Shop4Fire" campaign. When you click the link to shop4Fire, you will need to create an account, join the 980 North VFD Team (at no cost) and click the retailers you'd like to shop at.

Moch Up of the new station needed at the 980 North Fire Department Photo by Steel Building Supplier

Once you are on the page for the retailer, there will be a list of the coupon codes for that site. Click the coupon code and you will be taken to the retailers site. Once you complete your shopping, the 980 North Fire Department will receive a percentage of your total purchase made on the retailers website. This donation to the 980 North Fire Department is done by the retailer at absolutely no cost to you or additional effort.

Much needed equipment to stop fires like this one. www.980northvfd.com Photo by McKayla

Any donation received by the 980 North Fire Department are Tax Deductible as well because the Fire Department is a registered Non-Profit entity.

We asked the Chief Huckabee why he invested in the website for the public. He responded, "Parents should not suffer and go into debt to be giving to their children. Families should not have to decide who they are going to buy for this year because of the current inflation."

A great gift for Christmas is a Gift Card, which you can also purchase on the 980 North Fire Department's website under "Shop4Fire" or "Double you Donation".

Go to www.980northvfd.org for all your shopping and gift card needs this Holiday Season. Remember every purchase made will be a free contribution from you to the 980 North Fire Department for much needed equipment, gear and vehicles.

The vehicles needed at the 980 North Volunteer Fire Department Photo by Spartan Fire Trucks, Metro Fire

The 980 North Fire Department thanks you for your support and for visiting their site and clicking "Shop 4 Fire" for all you shopping needs.