Mayor's Spotlight

Mayor Ethan Dunbar Photo by Christie Dunbar

Hello Lewisville Residents!! As we move into a new year, I would like to publish the city’s current efforts to improve quality of life conditions. We have made some tremendous strides in improving the city over the last 12 months; however, we have a plan for this year that will move us closer to economic improvement and neighborhood revitalization. Lewisville faces many issues of neglect and the effects of economic shifts. These same conditions have affected many rural communities across the Nation. We have chosen to fight to reclaim our town, our communities, and our neighborhoods. The city is in a financially stable position. The City’s budget utilization for 2022 was 100.12%. This is in accordance with the approved 2022 authorization. 2023 brings promising economic opportunities for Lewisville. I would like to reflect and highlight our efforts briefly over the last 12 months.

I have prioritized quality, affordable housing as the number one priority for 2023. I say number one because there are so many competing priorities, some overlap, and some support others. We must build new homes (affordable and conventional) if we are going to improve our quality of life and inspire hope in our residents. Number two on the priority list is flood mitigation followed by number three, city cleanup. The following is a list of some of our accomplishments from 2022:

1. Housing Development/Neighborhood Revitalization.

The housing market in Lewisville is dismal at best. The average age of homes in the city are in the 30 to 40-year range. Many homes are not at the basic standard of living requirements and require much work. Home ownership is down, and rental properties are sub-standard. We can do better. There are Federal and State programs designed to address this very issue. We, in conjunction with the Southwest Planning & Development District (SWPDD) and the Arkansas Development Finance Authority (ADFA), have developed a plan to build affordable new homes. We have purchased the property and entered into agreement with Harper Development to build 10 new homes to provide homeowner opportunities to the residents of Lewisville.

2. Flood Mitigation Plan.

This is an ongoing issue that, in part, is the result of the topographic nature of where the city is located, parts are in a flood plain zone. A significant portion, however, is neglect in the maintenance of the pathways that move the storm water out of our neighborhoods and out of the city. In May 2022 the Biden Administration awarded Arkansas $96 million for Watershed initiatives to 19 cities in Arkansas through the Arkansas Black Mayor’s Association (ABMA). Lewisville is one of the 19 cities included in this award. We have entered into an agreement with ABMA to begin the necessary planning phase of this project. It is a multi-year project that will address flooding, storm & rainwater runoff and the tributaries that move water out of the city.

3. City Clean Up.

We must clean up Lewisville. We must not only clean up Lewisville, but we must also instill pride in the residents to inspire them to take responsibility for keeping our community clean. The city passed Resolution #406 in January, approving the ability of the city to declare a building, house, or other structure as a public nuisance and to condemn it in an effort to enforce community clean up. Littering is against the law, allowing litter to remain strewn throughout our neighborhoods is against common sense and decency. We all play a part. The city is sponsoring a Community Clean Up each Quarter through the Keep Arkansas Beautiful campaign. These are Volunteer opportunities that allows the entire community to help clean their city and neighborhoods. Dates will be posted on the City page.

Current Initiatives

1. Street repair.

The city applied for street aid last year. We received notification this month that we were not approved for street repair money in 2023. The list of streets requested to be repaired is available at City Hall. This is such an expensive endeavor, and the city does not have funds to overlay all streets that need to be fixed. The city will continue to address spot repairs of streets and resubmit our request to the Street Aid Committee. We will also continue to seek other funding avenues to address the substandard streets within the city.

2. Water/Wastewater Improvements.

The City was mandated by the Department of Natural Resources to upgrade our water distribution and wastewater disposal systems. This project replaced most water distribution lines and every water meter with a digitized system that will minimize error and accurately capture water usage. The project was completed in September at a cost of roughly $4.1 million; $3.05 million for water distribution lines and $1.04 million for wastewater line (sewer line) improvement that will improve the waste treatment facility and the flow of waste through it. This caused an increase in water rates to customers. We applied for additional infrastructure funds through the American Rescue Fund and received approval for $3.9 million in funding. This will cover the cost of most of the improvements and relieve the city of paying back the bulk of the $4.1 million loan. As a result, I proposed to the City Council to consider lowering the water rates by 28% to ease the burden on customers.

3. Storm Water runoff.

This project has been in the ongoing for the last 18-24 months. We have taken steps to redefine ditches, clean out and/or replace culverts, and open up the small water tributaries that carry storm water away from the city. This project will open these streams and ditches that move this water out of our city and neighborhoods in heavy rain. These efforts will help flooding in low lying areas until the watershed project begins.

4. Grant Opportunities.

We have been continuously applying for grants to improve opportunities for fitness, health, history, and education. In 2022 Lewisville applied for and received various grants totaling more than $5.3 million. The city is continuing to work on grants for a walking trail, park exercise equipment, and downtown revitalization. One grant we received this year was the COPS grant for $121,000 to help our law enforcement update efforts. Another grant received this year was $75,000 through the Arkansas Economic Development Commission for a community room. The funds are being used to convert one of the old Fire Dept. bays into a community use room that will provide Council space and public event use. We also received a grant through AARP for $6,250 for downtown improvements and a pocket park type area.

5. City Welcome Sign.

The city has emplaced two or four signs to welcome visitors and travelers to Lewisville. This process is ongoing. This is the final design:

Welcome Sign Photo by Mayor Ethan Dunbar

I encourage every resident to come out to our City Council meetings, to contact your City Council Member, or simply fill out a suggestion card and drop into the suggestion box to help us move this city forward. Lewisville did not become like this overnight, or over a year, but over decades of oversight and neglect. It will take more than a year or two, or three to fix the issues. But with your help and support, we begin to address the problems that lead us to a better future.

Building Community Pride!!

Mayor Ethan N. Dunbar