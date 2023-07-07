LCHS represented in Educators Rising

Subscribe Today

Hailey Caldron & Kali Sieger Photo by Hailey and Kali

Kali Sieger

Since joining Educators Rising in January 2022, Kali has been voted President of Lafayette County High School Chapter, named Arkansas State Historian, and National Student Ambassador. After high school, Kali plans to pursue a degree in education, ultimately earning a Masters in Administration Education and become of LCHA. “When I first joined EdRising, I was just thrown in so we could have a chapter. I instantly fell in love with it. Ed Rising is more than just a club. In the short time I’ve been apart of it, I learned so many new leadership skills, made lifelong friends, traveled to new places, and had a world of opportunities opened up to me. I could have not done any of this without the support from my best friend, Hailey, and the inspiration from my former band director, Ms. Davis. This one is for y’all”.

Hailey Calderon

Hailey joins Educators Rising for the 2023-2024 school year. Educators Rising is a teacher preparation program that aims to increase teacher diversity and teacher quality. The program is a division of PDK International, an organization that promotes careers in education. Hailey will be formally installed in her officer role after attending training from June 29 to July 2. Hailey is a senior at LCHS this upcoming school year. She is actively involved in several extracurricular organizations and a natural leader. We are Cougar Proud of Hailey.

Lafayette County is so proud of these young ladies nad can not wait to see what the future hold for them!