25 Upcoming Games from December 2021 to 2022 and More Titles TBA

December 2021 - PC Games Release Dates
Solar Ash - December 2
Final Fantasy XIV Online: Endwalker - December 7
Halo Infinite - December 8
Monster Rancher 1&2 DX - December 8
Aeterna Noctis - December 15
Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - December 16
The Gunk - December 16
Anvil - TBA December
January 2022 - PC Games Release Dates
Life is Strange Remastered Collection - January 2
Monster Hunter Rise - January 12
God of War - January 14
Rainbow Six Extraction - January 20
February 2022 - PC Games Release Dates
Life is Strange Remastered Collection - February 1
Dying Light 2: Stay Human - February 4 - Buy It
Sifu - February 8
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empire - February 15
King of Fighters XV - February 17
Total War: Warhammer 3 - February 17
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - February 22
Monark - February 22
Elden Ring - February 25
Evil Dead: The Game - February 2022
April 2022 - PC Games Release Dates
STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl - April 28
August 2022 - PC Games Release Dates
Saints Row - August 23
November 2022 - PC Games Release Dates
Starfield - November 11
Upcoming PC Games - Release Dates TBA
As Dusk Falls - TBA
Atomic Heart - TBA
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - 2022
Avowed - TBA
Babylon's Fall - TBA
Bright Memory Infinite - TBA
Contraband - TBA
Crimson Desert - TBA
Digimon Survive - 2022
Echo Generation - 2021
eFootball - Fall 2021
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 2023
Eiyuden Chronicle Rising - 2022
Everwild - TBA
ExoMecha - TBA
Fable - TBA
Forza Motorsport - TBA
Forspoken - Spring 2022
Ghostwire: Tokyo - Early 2022
Goodbye Volcano High - TBA
Gotham Knights - 2022
Grid Legends - 2022
Hello Neighbor 2 - TBA
Hogwarts Legacy - 2022
Jett: The Far Shore - TBA
LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga - Spring 2022 - Buy It
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - 2022
Marvel's Midnight Suns - 2nd half of 2022
Open Roads - 2021
The Outer Worlds 2 - TBA
Perfect Dark - TBA
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis - TBA
Pragmata - 2023
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - TBA - Buy It
Redfall - Summer 2022
Resident Evil Re: Verse - 2022
Scorn - TBA
Season - TBA
Second Extinction - TBA
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - TBA
Shovel Knight Showdown - TBA
Six Days in Fallujah - Q4 2022
Star Ocean: The Divine Force - 2022
State of Decay 3 - TBA
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - 2022
System Shock Remastered - TBA - Buy It
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - 2022
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Early 2022
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - TBA - Buy It
Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide - TBA
We Are OFK - 2022
