25 Upcoming Games from December 2021 to 2022 and More Titles TBA

Hello there! This is 3DMag. If you're still wondering what PC games to play in 2022, we've collected them all in this convenient location. The list will be continually updated to act as a living, breathing schedule as new dates are announced, titles are delayed, and big reveals happen. This should help you plan out your next several months in gaming and beyond.

As the gaming calendar is constantly changing

December 2021 - PC Games Release Dates

Solar Ash - December 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online: Endwalker - December 7

Halo Infinite - December 8

Monster Rancher 1&2 DX - December 8

Aeterna Noctis - December 15

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - December 16

The Gunk - December 16

Anvil - TBA December

January 2022 - PC Games Release Dates

Life is Strange Remastered Collection - January 2

Monster Hunter Rise - January 12

God of War - January 14

Rainbow Six Extraction - January 20

February 2022 - PC Games Release Dates

Life is Strange Remastered Collection - February 1

Dying Light 2: Stay Human - February 4 - Buy It

Sifu - February 8

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empire - February 15

King of Fighters XV - February 17

Total War: Warhammer 3 - February 17

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - February 22

Monark - February 22

Elden Ring - February 25

Evil Dead: The Game - February 2022

April 2022 - PC Games Release Dates

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl - April 28

August 2022 - PC Games Release Dates

Saints Row - August 23

November 2022 - PC Games Release Dates

Starfield - November 11

Upcoming PC Games - Release Dates TBA

As Dusk Falls - TBA

Atomic Heart - TBA

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - 2022

Avowed - TBA

Babylon's Fall - TBA

Bright Memory Infinite - TBA

Contraband - TBA

Crimson Desert - TBA

Digimon Survive - 2022

Echo Generation - 2021

eFootball - Fall 2021

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 2023

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising - 2022

Everwild - TBA

ExoMecha - TBA

Fable - TBA

Forza Motorsport - TBA

Forspoken - Spring 2022

Ghostwire: Tokyo - Early 2022

Goodbye Volcano High - TBA

Gotham Knights - 2022

Grid Legends - 2022

Hello Neighbor 2 - TBA

Hogwarts Legacy - 2022

Jett: The Far Shore - TBA

LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga - Spring 2022 - Buy It

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - 2022

Marvel's Midnight Suns - 2nd half of 2022

Open Roads - 2021

The Outer Worlds 2 - TBA

Perfect Dark - TBA

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis - TBA

Pragmata - 2023

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - TBA - Buy It

Redfall - Summer 2022

Resident Evil Re: Verse - 2022

Scorn - TBA

Season - TBA

Second Extinction - TBA

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - TBA

Shovel Knight Showdown - TBA

Six Days in Fallujah - Q4 2022

Star Ocean: The Divine Force - 2022

State of Decay 3 - TBA

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - 2022

System Shock Remastered - TBA - Buy It

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - 2022

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Early 2022

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - TBA - Buy It

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide - TBA

We Are OFK - 2022

