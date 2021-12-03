The Witcher: TV Show or Video Game? What Other Games Would You Like to Be Turned into Shows or Movies?

3DMag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBDVS_0dBzcLiN00
Daniel Lee/Unsplash

Photo by Daniel Lee on Unsplash

The Witcher Netflix series is certainly off to a promising start. However, attempts to turn video games into movies or TV shows have almost always ended up being flat-out terrible.

Super Mario's Bros, Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, Resident Evil…(yeah, lots of people like the Resident Evil movies…but they're still just low-budget B movies with bad acting).

Anyway, to answer your question…

A think a Metal Gear Solid miniseries based on the first PlayStation game could be good. Get David Hayter (the voice of Snake) involved. Shit, the guy's only 51 years old. He could even BE Snake. If nothing else the guy really put a lot into the games and I think he'd make for a good writer and consultant.

Fallout could be adapted into a serviceable series as well. I don't even mean 3 or New Vegas. I mean go back to the original story like Netflix did with The Witcher and proceed from there.

I think at some point, though…it will end up being almost redundant to try and adapt games into shows or movies.

Think about games like Red Dead Redemption and The Last of Us. They are so beautifully, masterfully done within the medium they exist that a screen adaptation beyond that would never really be able to stack up against them.

The same goes for The Witcher 2 and 3. They're already vast, intricate stories that you yourself get to really be a part of. Watching something like that on TV would almost be like watching someone else play the game.

Anyway… These are just my thoughts.

As it is, you can watch YouTube videos where games like Metal Gear, Red Dead, and The Witcher are put together like movies with some gameplay and all the cutscenes put together.

We're unlikely to see Witcher games based on the book material Netflix is drawing from currently…so those early tales of Geralt of Rivia were really a bit of an untapped visual market.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
The WitcherWitcherTVGamesGaming

Comments / 1

Published by

Follow us NOW before it is too late to receive the best information on Animation, TVs & Movies, Games, and More!!!

174 followers

More from 3DMag

Yaay!!! Christmas Is Coming Soon! Let's Talk About Halo Infinite!

Halo Infinite is the latest sequel to Halo 5: Guardians and the third part of the Reclaimer Saga. It was developed by 343 Industries and released on both Xbox One and PC platforms on November 15, 2021.

Read full story

Farming Simulator Has More Players than Battlefield 2042? Can You Believe It? What's So Attractive About Farming?

Nature photo created by aleksandarlittlewolf - www.freepik.com. Farming Simulator is a farming simulation video game series developed by Giants Software and published by Focus Home Interactive. It has often been described as a farming puzzle game. The locations are based on American and European environments. Players are able to farm, breed livestock, grow crops, and sell assets created from farming. The games have sold over 25 million copies combined, as well as had 90 million mobile downloads.

Read full story

Experience When Playing Diablo and Other Video Games?

In a very general sense, I enjoy video games because they offer interactive entertainment. Sitting and watching a movie is great, but I often find it to be very boring. With video games I have control and I can be involved in some kind of action. I guess it makes me feel more accomplished because I’m actually doing something.

Read full story

Arcane Season 2 Confirmed by Netflix! Lots of Fantastic Voice Actors/Actresses Helped Deliver the IMDB 9.4 Series

Whether you are a fan of the League of Legends, or you are a newbie looking for a new TV show to watch, the latest series to enter the Netflix Top 10 is not gonna disappoint ya.

Read full story

Black Friday Deals 2021 for Smartphones, Tablets, Games, and More

Black Friday is just around the corner, and major stores and sites have been getting a head start on the holiday madness by posting early deals — perfect for those who are looking to get an early start on holiday shopping to avoid shipping delays or out-of-stock wishlist items. Without further ado, let's dive into these great Black Friday deals below.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy